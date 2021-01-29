By Shereen Siewert

Wausau Events will cancel their annual Balloon & Rib Fest for the second year in a row, citing concerns over COVID-19.

“Due to COVID-19, we will not be hosting Balloon & Rib Fest in 2021,” the organization posted on its website. “This decision was made based on local health officials’ recommendations, slow vaccination rollout, the inability of this event to comply with local and state guidelines that are currently in place and predicted to be in place this summer.”

The festival, held each July at the Wausau Downtown Airport, brings thousands of visitors to the area and is the largest event the organization holds each year.

Wausau Events is now assessing whether the popular Concerts on the Square will be held this summer, along with the Big Bull Falls Blues Fest, which is held each August.

