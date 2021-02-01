An assault at the Lincoln County Jail, a crash that led to a sixth OWI charge, several high speed citations and an assault among this week’s significant events reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department over the past seven days:

A 23-year-old man originally from Abilene, Tex. will face a felony charge after he assaulted a fellow inmate in the Lincoln County Jail. The victim was treated at Ascension Good Samaritan and then transferred to the trauma center. Both men are being housed for the Marathon County Jail.

A 36-year-old Tomahawk man was stopped and cited twice for speeding Tuesday evening. The man was stopped and cited for speed on Hwy. 64 in the Town of Pine River for traveling 72 mph in the 55 mph zone. Minutes later a deputy stopped the same man on Hwy. 51 near Center Rd and cited him for traveling 98 mph in a 65 mph zone.

On Thursday a deputy cited an 18 year old Tomahawk man for traveling 90 mph on County Rd JJ north of Merrill.

Friday evening a deputy cited an Illinois man for traveling 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Hwy. 51 near Irma.

On Friday evening a deputy cited an Illinois man for traveling 98 mph on Hwy. 51 north of Merrill.

A 43-year-old Merrill man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic crash on CTH H near Copper Lake Avenue in the Town of Birch. The man was placed through field sobriety tests and arrested for a felony sixth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

A 57-year-old Rhinelander man was arrested Friday morning in the Town of Harrison on two felony warrants for multiple charges including sexual assault. While in contact with the male, the deputy determined the man had been consuming alcohol in violation of his bonds. He was arrested on the two

warrants and was also charged with two felony counts of bail jumping.

A 36-year-old Brantwood man was arrested Friday evening on drug charges after a traffic stop on CTH D at CTH H east of Tomahawk. K9 Poncho alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle. A search turned up marijuana and methamphetamine. The man was arrested on a felony charge of possession of marijuana as a repeat offender, felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a felony charge of bail jumping.

A 28-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Saturday evening on multiple charges after a traffic stop on CTH A in the Town of King. K9 Poncho alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle and a search turned up marijuana and methamphetamine. The man was charged with misdemeanor charges

of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. The man was also held on a probation violation charge.

A 42-year-old Merrill man was arrested Sunday morning on a warrant charge after he failed to appear in Lincoln County Court on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

Ten people reported striking deer last week.

