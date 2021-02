By Shereen Siewert

Thanks to today’s snowfall Portage County snowmobile trails in zones 4 and 6 will open at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Portage County Parks Director Ryan Rose, in a news release, said all other zones are being evaluated and remain closed for now. Riders can call the snowmobile hotline at 715-343-6277 for the latest trail conditions and updates.

