(MADISON) -Most Wisconsin voters already have some form of ID needed to vote, including a Wisconsin driver license or ID. There is no separate “voter ID” and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. The Wisconsin Elections Commission explains the acceptable options to bring to the polls on its website.

The first stop for voters looking to get their first Wisconsin ID should be the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) website at wisconsindmv.gov/idcards.

Next, bring the required documents to apply. Certain documents, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, are necessary to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. The voter should bring any documentation available to the DMV and complete the required application.

Finally, a receipt valid for voting purposes will be provided and can be used to show at the polls.

DMV offers this IDPP service and ID card for voting purposes free of charge. Anyone who doesn’t have an ID to vote in the spring election should start the process now. DMV’s toll-free voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote. Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

DMV’s website has a locator to find the nearest DMV and check wait times.

