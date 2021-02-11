By Shereen Siewert

The 50-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Marshfield man is being held on a $1 million cash bond, following a probable cause hearing Thursday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Shawn Carl, of Stratford, is facing preliminary charges of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Dec. 29 death of 20-year-old Christian Schauer, whose body was discovered by a fur trapper.

Spencer Police and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department were called at about 2:15 p.m. Dec. 29 to the south end of Abe Lincoln Avenue, just south of Swamp Road, to a report of a man who was found dead by a fur trapper. The property is in the McMillan Marsh Wildlife area.

A citizen tip led police to Carl’s property, where 19-year-old Jared Carl was allegedly found in possession of Schauer’s Chevrolet Impala. In an interview with investigators, Jared Carl alleged his father shot Schauer at least five times in a dispute over a drug transaction.

Formal charges have not yet been filed in the case.

Jared Carl is facing possession of stolen property charges, along with related drug and weapons charges. He remains jailed on a $250,000 cash bond.

