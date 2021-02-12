(WAUSAU) The following four performances will be shared digitally through Vimeo, an online viewing platform, with pre-show chats on opening nights via Zoom:

· Feb. 26-28, “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot”

This play reading tells the story of the purgatorial trial to decide the fate of Judas Iscariot, whether he can be forgiven or condemned. It features testimony from key historical figures and imagery from his childhood.





· April 2-9, “The Melody Lingers On”

The music of Irving Berlin is the story of American popular music in the 20th Century, from Tin Pan Alley to Broadway and from to Hollywood to tours of duty in Europe and the Pacific.





· April 23-30, “Small Wonders”

This collection of short plays includes multiple characters, including two frustrated parents at Disneyland, students at Buchanan High School for Exceptionally Bright Weirdos, desperate Bulgarians involved in a plot with their American cousin, and more. Some plays are funny, some are edgy, but all are entertaining. (This performance contains mature language and themes inappropriate for young children.)





· May 14-21, “Danstage 2021”

Dance performances will include a premiere work from new faculty member Sarah Olson, as well as new work from guest artist Pamela Luedtke and faculty members Michael Estanich and Jeannie Hill. Each choreographer will explore new terrain with dances for the digital landscape.

“The projects are timely, personal and outstanding examples of the creative energy and spirt of our department.” said Estanich, the department chair.

This spring each production has a limited run of performances. It is important when purchasing the season pass that patrons select a specific date for viewing each of the four productions. Ticket holders will receive a website link and access code several days before each performance begins.

The Virtual Opening Night, held at 7 p.m., will feature a pre-show conversation with writers, directors, designers and cast members who will share their insights and experiences. A separate Zoom link with be shared with all patrons for this one night only event.

Tickets are $15 per show or $50 for a fall season pass. Get tickets online at tickets.uwsp.edu or call 715-346-4100. The Information and Tickets desk is not open to the public.

