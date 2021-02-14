(WAUSAU)-The Wausau American Legion Post 10 along with volunteers delivered the meals that were cooked and packaged together by the staff at Bunkers. Two hundred total meals were delivered that included chicken, mashed potatoes, and veggies on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

The meals also included Valentines made by the students at St. John Lutheran School in the town of Easton.

Meals were also delivered for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Post delivered over 1,800 meals in 2020.

The post will also be delivering meals to veterans in March, April, May, and June of 2021.

This is a small token of our appreciation for what our veterans have done to serve America. Providing these meals is one way our Post can assist our veterans to remain safe at home. We are, and will continue to be “Veterans Still Helping Veterans”.

If you know of any veteran that could use these meals, for whatever reason, or if you’re interested in delivering meals to veterans, you can call Bob Weller at 715-571-3476 to provide us with your information.

