By Shereen Siewert

One person is dead following a single vehicle rollover crash discovered Saturday by Portage County ambulance personnel.

Ambulance personnel at about 6:12 a.m. contacted the Portage County Sheriff’s Department Communications Center reporting the discovery on Hwy. 10 in the town of Amherst.

Police say the driver, a 37-year-old man from Puerto Rico was driving westbound on Hwy. 10 east of CTH A/B when he missed a curve near the exit ramp, entered the north ditch and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, officials said. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and pronounced him dead at the scene. The name of the male isn’t being released at this time as family is still being notified. The crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Like this: Like Loading...