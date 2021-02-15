By Shereen Siewert

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in the Lincoln County town of Russell, according to sheriff’s officials.

Police say a 60-year-old Gleason man was traveling west on County Road J when he slowed his pickup to turn onto Schielke Road and was struck from behind by a westbound beer delivery truck.

The pickup driver was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment of injuries that appear non life-threatening. His passenger was not injured.

The driver of the deliver truck was not injured in the crash, which closed the road for more than two hours.

The town of Russell Fire Department and first responders assisted sheriff’s officials in the crash.

No names have been released.

