By Shereen Siewert

Heavy smoke in a third-floor Wausau apartment prompted residents to evacuate and fire crews to respond, but no actual blaze was detected, officials said Monday.

A call came in at about 2:05 a.m. Monday, requesting crews to a three-story residential apartment complex in the 500 clock of East Thomas Street. The initial call reported a blaze on the third floor of the building with residents evacuating.

But further investigation showed the excessive smoke did not result in a fire, but was traced to kitchen items in a single apartment. Residents were ushered back into their homes and out of the excessive cold.

