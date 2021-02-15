By Shereen Siewert

Members of Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday will consider supporting a proposed statewide ban on conversion therapy, which attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

The Liberation and Freedom committee initially recommended an ordinance on the matter, which would be in line with other Wisconsin communities’ policies on conversion therapy. But after receiving feedback from local health professionals and the chair of Public Health and Safety, members of the Liberation and Freedom committee concluded that a resolution is appropriate since no fine or enforcement will be included in the policy, if passed.

Under the terms of the proposal, if a healthcare provider is practicing conversion therapy, a board complaint will be filed with the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.

So-called “conversion therapy,” sometimes known as “reparative therapy,” is a range of widely discredited practices that claim to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity or expression. Such practices have been rejected by every mainstream medical and mental health organization for decades, but some practitioners continue to conduct conversion therapy. According to the Human Rights Campaign, minors are especially vulnerable and conversion therapy can lead to depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness, and suicide.

To date, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico all have laws or regulations protecting youth from this practice. Eight of these state laws or regulations were enacted under Republican governors.

A growing number of municipalities have also enacted similar protections, including at least 70 cities and counties in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin.

A number of religious groups promote the concept that sexual orientation or gender identity can be changed through prayer or other religious efforts, or through such therapy methods. Critics say such methods are not effective and can be harmful. Virtually every major medical and mental health organization in the U.S. has issued a statement condemning the use of conversion therapy.

On March 15, 2019, a bill was introduced to Wisconsin state legislators to ban conversion therapy but failed to pass pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution on April 1, 2020. Since then, a group was formed called People Against Conversion Therapy (PACT) to help local governments pass policies to help not condone conversion therapy and protect youth from the practice. To date, 11 municipalities in Wisconsin have passed bans on conversion therapy, according to city documents.

Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee meets at 5:15 p.m. Monday in council chambers at City Hall, 407 Grant St., Wausau.

Like this: Like Loading...