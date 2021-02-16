By Shereen Siewert

Both the Rothschild Schofield and Weston Aquatic Centers will open in 2021, though capacity limits and other rules have not yet been solidified.

The Rothschild Schofield Aquatic Center, 1004 Park St., Rothschild, was closed for the 2020 season amid COVID-19 concerns. But this year, the Rothschild Pool Commission voted to reopen the facility on June 5. Workers and lifeguards are currently being sought for the center. Residents interested in employment should call the Rothschild Village Hall at 715-359-3660 for more information.

Weston officials on Monday voted to open their pool complex, at 5815 Alta Verde St., though an opening date has not yet been finalized. The center opened in late June and closed in early August, offering a limited season last year.

Weston suffered a more significant revenue loss at the Aquatic Center last year than previously expected.

“When we were planning for the 2020 season, we anticipated that there would be some financial loss but not as significant as it ended up being,” Shawn Osterbrink, Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry wrote in a memo to village trustees. “We figured that with being the only facility open in the area and being able to recover some of the additional expenses through covid relief that the loss would be minimal. Unfortunately, we were not as busy as anticipated, and the aquatic center suffered a financial loss.

The current budget status report projects a $46,302 loss for 2020, but there will be additional utility expenses for December that have not yet been included. Some of the loss could be mitigated through room tax revenue, officials said.

Osterbrink is recommending opening if capacity rates can be set at at least 50 percent, putting the cap at 432. During a regular season, attendance rarely exceeds 400 or 500 people, though the overall facility capacity is 867.

Weston is continuing to mull changes to ensure safety at the center that could include allowing walk-ins, selling season passes, eliminating reservations and swim lessons. Other changes are possible moving forward, Osterbrink said in his memo.

Wausau has not yet decided whether to open pools in 2021. The city kept pools closed in 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...