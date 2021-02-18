By Shereen Siewert

A portion of northbound I-39 at Kowalski Road that was shut down Thursday reopened at about 7:45 a.m.

Kronenwetter first responders took the call at about 6:42 a.m. that reported a white F-150 pickup was engulfed in flames on the side of the highway. The occupants of the vehicle escaped.

Riverside Fire responded to a mutual aid request and traffic was rerouted while crews battled the blaze and cleared the roadway.

There’s no word yet on what caused the blaze, which remains under investigation. The name of the driver has not been released and no serious injuries were reported.

