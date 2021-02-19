Marathon County United Way

Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

The Community Blood Center: Donate Blood. Schedule your blood donation appointment today at our Merrill location. Call 800-280-4102 or go to www.save3lives.org.

Handyman or Handywoman Needed: KATS (Keep Area Teens Safe. Help change lightbulbs, fix faucets, shovel, put up shelves, and more! The new house is beautiful, but needs a few things taken care of. Contact Kathleen at 715-298-5053 or 715-370-0083 or director@katsinc.com.

Give Help Get Help Guide. Find ways to help or get help in 2021, by viewing United Way 211’s new guide at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/get-help/211-publications/ or by calling 211. Discover ways to volunteer, donate or get information on getting help.

Virtual Volunteering Ideas. See United Way’s Volunteer site for more ideas of things to do from home that will make a difference! Go to https://www.unitedwaymc.org/get-involved/volunteer/

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Help Students Transition. The Wausau School District is expecting students to transition and come back to in-person learning. Some are in need of basic school supplies: #2 pencils, colored pencils, washable markers, crayons, glue sticks, highlighters, and dry erase markers. Contact Julie Bollmann at jbollman@wausauschools.org or at 715-261-0581.

Furniture Need: Small Table / Desk with a Chair. We are in need of a small table/desk with a chair. Contact Kathy at kdesantis@norcen.org

Granola Bars and Bottled Water. Catholic Charities Warming Center is in need of granola bars and bottled water to give to shelter residents. Contact Tracy at 715-849-3311 or trieger@cclse.org.More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

