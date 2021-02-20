(WAUSAU)- K-tech Charities is proud to continue their support of the community as well as the fight against cancer. During the WDEZ Radio’s 20th Annual Country Cares for Kids Radiothon on Feb 18 & 19, K-tech Kleening Systems’s President and Owner, Craig Kersemeier, presented a check for $10,000 on behalf of K-tech Charities. The radiothon funds support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as well as the children, families, and caregivers who travel to St. Jude from all over the United States and around the world to fight childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Polka Meets Country (PMC) is one of K-tech Charities’ three annual fundraising events, and it regularly raises funds to benefit St. Jude. PMC takes place in March or April each year, but had to be cancelled for 2021 due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. “Despite the circumstances, we felt it important to continue helping where it’s needed. The generosity of our area partners and supporters is astounding, and we’re confident 2021 will be no different!”, state Craig Kersemeier. 2021 would have been PMC’s 10th year and has currently collected over $75,000 for St. Jude. Additional K-tech Charities events include The Pink Ribbon Open Golf Outing supporting area Cancer patients, and Fairways Fore Food Golf Outing which provides funds for K-tech’s annual Food Basket Drive which feeds families in need, and also funds many local charitable organizations.

K-tech Charities is a 501 (c)(3) has raised over $1 Million dollars for charity and delivered over 4,500 food baskets. If you care to donate to K-tech Charities for 2021 fundraising, please call 1-800-215-8324 or mail a check to: K-tech Charities, PO Box 289, Weston, WI 54476-0289.

