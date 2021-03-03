By Shereen Siewert

One person was injured and a 50-year-old woman is in custody following a shooting late Tuesday in Nekoosa, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Cranmoor Road. A 63-year-old man was injured in the shooting. His current condition has not been released.

The suspect, who is behind bars at the Wood County Jail, faces preliminary charges of attempted homicide and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon. No names have been released.

Additional information is expected late Tuesday.

