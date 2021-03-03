The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Woof! My name is Smoky and if I’m being honest, I’ve struggled with my self esteem for most of my life. I tend to really love my family and have a hard time letting new people in, so you can bet I had to be really brave when I came to HSMC. I’m a smart and handsome boy who is looking for the forever kind of love. I have lived with children and met a few other pets while being here at the shelter. I think cats are very interesting and I’d like to find a dog who is just my speed. I have a lot of energy and I love to play with toys and I’ll never tire of hearing that I’m a “Good boy.” Once you see my handsome mug and look in these big brown eyes, you’ll know I’m the one!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

