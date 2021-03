By Shereen Siewert

A teenage boy is hospitalized after a crash with a city bus Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Brown and Ninth Street in Wausau. A preliminary investigation shows the boy was riding his bike and failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with the bus.

The boy was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that are considered non life-threatening. His name was not released.ambu

