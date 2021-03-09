WAUSAU – City leaders recently took another step toward powering new construction with solar energy.

The Wausau Waterworks Commission, the body that controls the water and sewer utility, hopes to add a solar array that would fuel the new drinking water treatment plant it is building on Bugbee Avenue in northwestern Wausau, the city said in a news release.

In February, the utility commission hired local engineering firm Clark Dietz to develop proposals for photovoltaic solar panels that would generate electricity to pump the drinking water and light the new building.



The project is expected to cost roughly $2 million. Clark Dietz will provide calculations on how long it could take before the system pays for itself. Early estimates for this proposed system are for a payback of all costs for materials, installation and interest costs in 12 to 14 years.

According to the city of Wausau news release, the commission action, taken March 2, was to pursue the purchase of 1010 Bugbee Ave., adjoining the water treatment plant, to provide space for the ground-mounted solar array. Now vacant, the 7.8 acres was part of a gravel pit. An environmental assessment shows no known contamination and the sale price will be $125,000, according to the city.



Like this: Like Loading...