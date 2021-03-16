By Shereen Siewert

A plea and sentencing hearing for the lone suspect in a shooting that left one man critically injured was postponed this week after the man’s attorney cited difficulties in meeting with his client.

Sergio Retana, 30, of Weston. Charges filed May 16 include attempted first degree intentional homicide, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm as a felon, operating a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold or consumed.

Sergio Retana, Jr., of Weston, faces charges of attempted first degree homicide, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm as a felon, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold, operating a firearm while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon. The charges were filed four days after an early morning shooting at Kelly Club that happened in May 2019.

Retana, who at one point entered a not guilty by reason of insanity, was set to receive his sentence on Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Retana, 32, has a long criminal history in Iowa that includes convictions for theft, making false licenses, escape, and other charges. He had an open warrant for his arrest in Iowa at the time of his arrest in Wisconsin, court records show.

Police were called at about 12:30 a.m. May 12, 2019 to Kelly Club, 4810 Ross Ave., for a report of gunshots fired. Witnesses say Retana and the victim in the shooting were involved in an altercation that escalated into gunfire. Patrons at the bar wrestled Retana to the ground and disarmed him, then held him until officers could arrive.

The victim was rushed to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries.

Attempted first-degree homicide is a class A felony in Wisconsin, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 60 years in the Wisconsin Prison System. Attempted homicide is charged out only when a suspect intends to commit a homicide and tries to carry out the homicide but, for some reason, fails to finish the crime.

Court records show a calendar call is set for later this month to set a new time for the hearing. Retana remains jailed on a $500,000 cash bond.

