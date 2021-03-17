The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Meow there, I’m Nick Scratch!

I’m a sweet boy who was surrendered to HSMC after there were too many cats in our home. I’m a very active guy who loves to play with his toys and other cats! I also enjoy sitting in the lap of my forever family, after I’m all tuckered out from a day of playing. Come see me soon!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...