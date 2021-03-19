The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will offer free rapid-results COVID-19 testing for community members at its three campuses during the first three days of spring break, March 22-24.

The UW System is partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide Abbott BinaxNOW tests and associated confirmatory PCR tests at UW campuses.

Advance appointments are required for these free tests. Register online or call 800-635-8611. Because of demand for this service, same-day appointments cannot be guaranteed.

These rapid-results tests are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at these dates and locations:

Monday, March 22 – UW-Stevens Point at Wausau, 608 S. Seventh Ave., Wausau: http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/wausau UWSP at Wausau fieldhouse at South Seventh and Garfield avenues – park in lots D, E, F or on the street





· Tuesday, March 23 – UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield, 2000 W. Fifth St., Marshfield:

http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/marshfield

UWSP at Marshfield fieldhouse – park in south lot by the marauder statue. Enter the PE door.

· Wednesday, March 24 – UW-Stevens Point, Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point:

www.doineedacovid19test.com

Enter using the south east door (No. 1) and go down the hall to the second-floor food court by stairs and elevator

Parking available in Lot R for 30 minutes

For questions, contact the COVID Hotline at covid@uwsp.edu or 715-346-2619.



Like this: Like Loading...