Free rapid-results COVID-19 tests will continue to be available to community members at all three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses through mid-May.

UW System will continue to partner with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide Abbott BinaxNOW tests and associated confirmatory PCR tests for use across Wisconsin in the coming weeks.

UWSP at Wausau will make a location change as of April 19. After that date, testing will be offered at the campus’ art building, 620 S. Seventh Ave. Testing will be held in the current location, the UWSP at Wausau fieldhouse, 608 Seventh Ave., through April 15.

Advance appointments are required for these free tests and must be made at www.doineedacovid19test.com or by calling 800-635-8611.

These rapid-results tests, available in about 15 minutes, are offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at these locations:

UW-Stevens Point at Wausau

Through April 15: Fieldhouse, 608 S. Seventh Ave., Wausau

Starting April 19: Art building, 620 S. Seventh Ave., Wausau

o Mondays and Thursdays

o Park in lots D, E, F or on the street

o Held with student and employee rapid testing

UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield

UWSP at Marshfield fieldhouse, 2000 W. Fifth St., Marshfield

Tuesdays

Park in south lot by the marauder statue. Enter the PE door.

Held with student and employee rapid testing

UW-Stevens Point

Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point

Wednesdays and Fridays

Enter using the southeast door (No. 1) and go down the hall to the second-floor food court by stairs and elevator

Parking available in Lot R for 30 minutes

This is separate from student and employee testing in Champions Hall

For questions, contact the COVID Hotline at covid@uwsp.edu or 715-346-2619.

