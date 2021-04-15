By Shereen Siewert

A 35-year-old man convicted of multiple sex offenses who was released in January is moving to an east-side apartment in Wausau, prompting a notification bulletin form the Marathon County Sex Offender CORE Team.

Joshua Neitzke reached his mandatory release date and began living in Wausau on Dec. 29. Neitzke was convicted in 2015 of child enticement and third-degree sexual assault in a case filed in 2013, according to court records.

Neitzke, who remains on the intensive supervision program and is monitored by sex offender agent specialists, was initially placed in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse. He will now move to an apartment in the 500 block of North 6th Street in Wausau and will continue to be monitored by GPS.

His ongoing address and status can be accessed through the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org.

