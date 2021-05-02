By Shereen Siewert

A 43-year-old motorcycle driver is dead after he struck a utility pole late Saturday in Waupaca, police said.

A passenger on the motorcycle, a 43-year-old woman, is fighting for her life after being flown to a Neenah hospital.

Police and rescue responded at about 10 p.m. to Royalton Street in Waupaca and say the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound when he struck the pole. The driver was transported to a Waupaca hospital where he died of his injuries.

An investigation continues. No names have been released.

Like this: Like Loading...