This week’s featured business is the Mizgalski Property Group, brokered by eXp Realty. Jacob Mizgalski, shareholder and Realtor, said his business is a true team effort. The group includes his fiancee and fellow Realtor Rachel McNamara; Realtors Carolyn McNamara and April Rosemurgy; administrative assistant Amber Trapp; and marketing manager Emily Stryker. Mizgalski has a true entrepreneurial spirit and an obvious excitement that comes alive the moment he begins working with each of his clients. His warmth and genuine enthusiasm make him an extraordinary business partner, one who shows a clear understanding of the complex world of land ownership. The business is unique in its cloud-based approach, which relies on cutting-edge technology to make it stand out among the rest. Here, Mizgalski shares his story – from his intriguing background and how he was introduced to the industry, to his vision for serving his customers and his plans for growth in the future. Read on!

Q: When was your business established, and what prompted you to start?

A: I entered the world of business ownership and Real Estate in 2018. I met my future mentor, who is now a business partner, Mauricio Peterson who lives and works in La Crosse. He introduced me to eXp Realty. Every good business owner should definitely have a mentor and I certainly found a good one. He’s been instrumental in my career. I had a unique background in marketing, advertising, management and the performing arts so I worked with many families and business owners which included Realtors in the area. I became very familiar with their businesses but felt something was either lacking and that I wanted something slightly different. I always knew my goal was to start a business in the Wausau area and work for myself and real estate fell into my lap. At the time I was thinking of beginning my own advertising agency and quickly realized that real estate “checked all of my boxes,” so to speak. It allowed for the creativity of marketing and selling someone’s biggest asset and quite literally their whole world…their home. There’s so much that goes into either the selling or buying process that most people don’t know and just assume it all happens with ease. There are so many mini-negotiations that go on as well as liabilities, dates, deadlines and contracts.

Q: How did you choose the name of your business? What are you trying to convey?

A: The first name of the business was IdleKnot Property Group. It was a contradictory play on words with “idle” meaning to be at rest, and “knot” which was an infinity knot. A couple years went by and the name lost its meaning for me. In this business your reputation is YOUR name, not your business name. It was apparent to me that my name was more of what was remembered rather than the business name so I changed it to what should have been obvious in the first place – to The Mizgalski Property Group, which is brokered by eXp Realty. I joined forces with my soon-to-be-wife Rachel McNamara and her mother Carolyn McNamara, who operate Divine Acres Realty. Together, we are now an aggressive team with other agents we have introduced – as well as our administrative team and marketing team.

Q: Tell us about your business. What products or services do you offer?

We do more than sell real estate. Our motto is, “Your real estate, our royal treatment!” As well as…”Less house, more home!” That’s what it’s all about. Before we came along real estate felt very cold and transactional. With our unique marketing or selling of a home we do our best to bring that residence to life and take into account the time and memories spent there. We become a part of that family and their journey on their transition. You’ll be calling us day and night and that’s what we’re here for. If someone is wanting to find a new home I always simply ask them, “Do you love it and does it make you excited?” If not… you shouldn’t be buying it!

Q: What makes your business unique? What sets you apart?

A: As far as real estate companies go we are very unique. We have been called “the Amazon of real estate.” When people ask why, I simply explain it like this. If someone came to you and said, “Hey I have this amazing idea! Let’s open up a Blockbuster!” Would you do it? Of course not! “Dude, we have Netflix!” eXp Realty was opened in 2009 by our founder, Glenn Sanford, who created the first cloud-based brokerage model that has done away with the typical overhead and brick & mortar associated with many real estate firms. We are an agent owned company so rather than being independently owned and operated or a franchise we are one LLC. Our growth of the company is solely the responsibility of the agent owners and not how it’s typically done. Most firms rely on growth from owners, team leaders or brokers. This gives us the ability to create our own brands, collaborate with industry leaders all around the world, use cutting edge technology and also reduce the costly expenses that many Realtors have had to deal with for years. This also gives us the ability to do more for our clients and be more flexible with our commissions. Many teams and real estate professionals have left traditional agencies for eXp Realty because it simply opens up a whole new window of efficiency, opportunity and taking their businesses to the next level.

Q: What are you most proud of accomplishing?

A: I’m proud of how much I’ve done in 3 years and proud of what Rachel and Carolyn have accomplished in the last 5 years. Their goal when beginning their business was the same as my goal. To completely shake things up and do things differently. And it shows from the feedback from their clients and customers.

Q: You mentioned a mentor who is important to you, Mauricio Peterson. Are there any other people in the industry who you look to for inspiration?

Yes! Yvonne Prey. Every morning when I was a kid I’d wake up and have breakfast before school and on the morning news her commercial and jingle would pop up! I was lucky enough in my first year in the business to meet who I consider the queen of Wausau real estate! Now I just call her up to chat anytime. Hi Yvonne! “It’s as good as sold!”

Q: How have you changed and evolved over time? What’s different now from when you first started?

A: The whole basis of our business is built on change and evolving. We’re part of a firm that’s built around evolution in the industry, being disruptors and our job is to help with change and transition. We expect it and welcome it and will always evolve to accommodate whatever the market throws at us.

Q: What challenges have you had to overcome? Basically, if you had it to do all over again, would you do anything differently?

A: There are challenges daily in real estate. If I had to do anything differently with beginning my business I wouldn’t have. Some of the biggest challenges have been dealing with the impact of a sellers’ market on buyers. It’s very discouraging for buyers right now since inventory of houses is low and competition is very high. That’s where we work with our buyers very closely and perfectly craft every offer or try to find them a home before anyone else knows about it.

Q: What are your hopes and dreams for the future? Where do you see your business in five years? 10?

In the coming years we plan to continue to build our brand and enhance the home selling and buying experience for our clients. The goal is to make the process as easy and fast as possible while getting top dollar for our sellers and making sure our buyers get a good deal and don’t make costly mistakes. Our goal is to provide a collaborative, fast paced and exciting team for new agents who join us and we’d like to see the majority of real estate professionals hang their licenses with eXp Realty. In 5 or 10 years I personally would like to enter more of a “helper/team leader phase” for more agents and their business rather than a “doer phase” and work with past clients who call me up. Rachel would love to work more with land buyers and sellers as she’s an active outdoors girl and loves outdoor recreation. Carolyn would like to enter more of a leader/teacher phase and begin to enjoy retirement…in 5 or 10 years…but we’ll believe that when we see it!

The Mizgalski Property Group, Brokered by eXp Realty

715-470-4402

Connect online here or find them on Facebook here

