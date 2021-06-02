WAUSAU — Kathy Peterson has been named the membership director at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. Peterson returned to the Chamber last month, where she previously worked from 2008 to 2012.

Peterson will lead a membership team at the Chamber which includes Judy Pitek, member relations manager, and Sharon Baumann, special projects manager, on growing the membership base for the organization.

“I’m excited about a return to my roots here in the Wausau area.” said Peterson. “I’m looking forward to rekindling relationships with those I interacted with as a Chamber employee more than a decade ago.”

For the last five years, Peterson served as the membership director at the Wayzata Minnesota Chamber. Peterson’s areas of expertise include membership development and retention, as well as event planning.

Peterson also represented the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce in a membership development role and was the membership director at the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce.

Peterson and her husband Harley return to the area as empty nesters, with a pair of dogs, Cooper and Rocky.

“It is crucial to our organization that we share our mission and vision with businesses unfamiliar with our Chamber.” said Peterson. “Judy, Sharon and I sincerely thank our members for their continued support during a tough last year and we are excited to work together and grow the Chamber’s membership.”

Peterson can be reached at kpeterson@wausauchamber.com or by calling 715-848-5951.

