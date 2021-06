WAUSAU – Wausau Events announced today that Alissandra Aderholdt will join Wausau Events as its new executive director, effective June 14.

Aderholdt has a background in nonprofits and events, formerly serving as a community development manager for the American Cancer Society. In addition, she is also the former event coordinator for Stoney Creek Hotels.

She is a Wausau native and a former graduate of D.C. Everest Senior High School in Weston.

