By Shereen Siewert

A weekend armed burglary and a police pursuit through an Adams County campground led to the arrest of six people, police said Wednesday.

Adams County Sheriff’s officials say the burglary in progress was reported at about 2:35 p.m. in the 2400 block of 18th Avenue in the town of Quincy. Deputies who responded tried to stop a white Ford Edge SUV, but the driver allegedly fled the scene.

Deputies continued their pursuit through the area, winding through the camping section of Castle Rock County Park. There, the suspect’s vehicle was disabled and the driver was found walking away, police said. Four additional suspects inside the vehicle were arrested, along with a man outside the SUV who was pointed out by campers.

Police discovered a firearm and ammunition stolen during the burglary that were allegedly thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit. That evidence was seized and impounded by investigators.

The victim knew one of the suspects, police said.

Jamieson W. Patterson, 27, of Lake Delton, faces preliminary charges of burglary while armed, operating while intoxicated, fleeing an officer, reckless endangerment, criminal damage to property and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Bryon C. Thundercloud, 24, of Baraboo, faces preliminary charges of burglary while armed and criminal damage to property.

Ariana K. Cloud, 30, of Lake Delton, faces preliminary charges of burglary while armed as party to a crime, criminal damage to property and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Evelyn V. Funmaker, 24, of Wisconsin Dells, faces preliminary charges of burglary while armed as party to a crime and criminal damage to property.

Erika M. Houghton, 23, of Wisconsin Dells, faces preliminary charges of burglary while armed as party to a crime and criminal damage to property.

Benjamin F. Hopinkah, 27, of Wisconsin Rapids, faces preliminary charges of burglary while armed and criminal damage to property.

Police say Patterson was the suspected driver who fled the scene. Court dates have not yet been scheduled for any of the six suspects.

