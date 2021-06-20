Response to COVID-19. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Dining on the Street: Setup and Takedown Volunteer. The Wausau River District is planning for another year of Dining on the Street in which two blocks of Third Street are closed every Wednesday and Saturday from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. for restaurants to expand table service into the street more than tripling their outdoor seating. Contact Blake at 715-297-1829 or blake@wausauriverdistrict.org.

Good News Project: Office Help. This volunteer position would be on-site (laptop provided), and is completely flexible to the volunteer’s schedule, any time Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Paperwork and filing tasks included. Contact Susie at 715-843-5985 or Susie@goodnewswi.com.

Deliver Food Pantry Items to Seniors. Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. (every other week) Faith in Action delivers food pantry items from The Neighbors’ Place to seniors. We are looking for substitute to spend an hour or two making 4-8 deliveries in Wausau, Rothschild, Schofield or Weston. Contact Jamie at Faith in Action, 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency.

FIA Needs Cards. Thank you, thinking of you, sympathy and get well store-bought or homemade cards needed. Cards can be dropped off at our office in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams St., Wausau. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Wanted: Adult Bikes. The Neighbors’ Place program, Wheels Again, is a bicycle-refurbishing program. So take your old bikes down from the garage rafters and donate, to share with someone in need in your community. Contact 715-845-1966, ext. 306, or bettina@neighborsplace.org.

Boys and Girls Club: Game Room Needs. Games room supplies are needed: Ping-pong balls, new set of pool balls, new pool sticks, board games, card games and new playing cards will be really fun for kids and keep them learning while having fun. Contact Mao at 715-845-2582 or maot@bgclub.com.

