The Wisconsin Woodchucks concluded their homestand in dominating fashion on Father’s Day, scoring eight early runs in a 9-1 win over the Rockford Rivets.

The Chucks complete the two-game sweep over Rockford and have now won three of their past four games, all at Athletic Park. Every Woodchuck batter in the starting lineup Sunday afternoon either had a hit or batted in a run. The Chucks had 11 hits in the matchup with four extra base hits.

Wisconsin improves to 12-7 on the season and remains atop the Great Lakes West Division.

The Woodchucks blew the game open the bottom of the second, scoring eight runs on eight hits and sending 12 batters to the plate. CJ Kayfus and Gino Groover logged extra base hits in the crooked-number inning, with Groover’s double off the wall coming in the second at bat of his Woodchuck debut.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell registered a single and an RBI fielder’s choice while Kayfus and Tommy Delgado drove in two runs each in the frame.

Delgado drove in another run on a fielder’s choice in the fifth before the Rivets finally got on the board in the sixth.

Dante Chirico provided a shutout seventh inning out of the bullpen before Chandler Poell closed the game with a pair of scoreless frames.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Nate Madej went six innings, allowing just one unearned run while striking out 12 batters and walking three. Madej earned his first win of 2021 after a trio of prior no-decisions.

Jordan Schaffer was 2-5 with a run.

Colton Vincent went 2-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run.

Tyler Kehoe was 2-4 with a run.

Rockford Rivets 1 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 9

Game Date: Sunday June 20th, 2021

Final/9123456789RHE
Rivets000001000161
Woodchucks08001000X9111

W: Madej (1-0, 3.18 ERA) L: O’reilly (0-1, 43.20 ERA)

RivetsABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Urdaneta, Josue 2B 4010.313
Hawkins, Tyeler CF 4130.288
Fuentes, Brian 1B 2010.250
Mcdonald, Cam 3B 4000.119
Cushing, Jared SS 3011.200
Donahue, Jake LF 3000.286
Magill, Grant C 4000.176
Fusek, Peter DH 4000.143
Malley, Max RF 4000.133
32161
WoodchucksABRHRBIYTD
AVG
Schaffer, Jordan 2B 5120.333
Randle, Bash SS 1101.263
– Izarra, Jose SS 2000.143
Kayfus, Cj 1B 5112.467
Lockwood, Griffin DH 2111.417
– Valdez, Antonio DH  PH 2000.083
Groover Iii, Gino LF 3111.333
Hill, Bryson 3B 4110.190
Vincent, Colton C 3121.308
Delgado, Tommy RF 4113.116
Kehoe, Tyler CF 4120.321
359119

Rockford Rivets

RBI: J. Cushing 1 (9);

SB: T. Hawkins 2 (5); J. Cushing 1 (1);

E: J. Cushing 1 (3);

Team LOB: 8;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: G. Lockwood 1 (1); C. Kayfus 1 (2); G. Groover Iii 1 (1); C. Vincent 1 (1);

RBI: C. Vincent 1 (2); T. Delgado 3 (4); B. Randle 1 (4); C. Kayfus 2 (6); G. Lockwood 1 (3); G. Groover Iii 1 (1);

E: B. Hill 1 (8);

Team LOB: 6;

RivetsIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
O’reilly, Ryan1.288811043.20
– Sanchez, Eli2.10001003.86
– Horvath, Tyler2.01112404.50
– Armstrong, Jake2.02000009.00
8.01199450
WoodchucksIPHRERBBSOHRYTD
ERA
Madej, Nate6.051131203.18
– Chirico, Dante1.00000101.42
– Poell , Chandler2.01001300.00
9.06114160

Rockford Rivets

WP: R. O’reilly 1 (1); E. Sanchez 1 (2);

SO: R. O’reilly 1 (1); T. Horvath 4 (5);

BB: R. O’reilly 1 (1); E. Sanchez 1 (6); T. Horvath 2 (3);

BF: R. O’reilly 14 (14); E. Sanchez 8 (40); T. Horvath 9 (19); J. Armstrong 8 (16);

P-S: R. O’reilly 48-29; E. Sanchez 31-19; T. Horvath 39-25; J. Armstrong 18-16;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: N. Madej 12 (20); D. Chirico 1 (13); C. Poell 3 (9);

BB: N. Madej 3 (11); C. Poell 1 (4);

BF: N. Madej 25 (84); D. Chirico 3 (51); C. Poell 8 (23);

P-S: N. Madej 103-67; D. Chirico 14-9; C. Poell 35-22;

Umpires: Plate: P. Swartz 1B: S. Kim 3B: J. Osborne

Weather: Overcast

Start time: 1:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:43:00

Attendance: 545

Venue: Athletic Park