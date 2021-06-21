The Wisconsin Woodchucks concluded their homestand in dominating fashion on Father’s Day, scoring eight early runs in a 9-1 win over the Rockford Rivets.

The Chucks complete the two-game sweep over Rockford and have now won three of their past four games, all at Athletic Park. Every Woodchuck batter in the starting lineup Sunday afternoon either had a hit or batted in a run. The Chucks had 11 hits in the matchup with four extra base hits.

Wisconsin improves to 12-7 on the season and remains atop the Great Lakes West Division.

The Woodchucks blew the game open the bottom of the second, scoring eight runs on eight hits and sending 12 batters to the plate. CJ Kayfus and Gino Groover logged extra base hits in the crooked-number inning, with Groover’s double off the wall coming in the second at bat of his Woodchuck debut.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell registered a single and an RBI fielder’s choice while Kayfus and Tommy Delgado drove in two runs each in the frame.

Delgado drove in another run on a fielder’s choice in the fifth before the Rivets finally got on the board in the sixth.

Dante Chirico provided a shutout seventh inning out of the bullpen before Chandler Poell closed the game with a pair of scoreless frames.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Nate Madej went six innings, allowing just one unearned run while striking out 12 batters and walking three. Madej earned his first win of 2021 after a trio of prior no-decisions.

Jordan Schaffer was 2-5 with a run.

Colton Vincent went 2-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run.

Tyler Kehoe was 2-4 with a run.

Rockford Rivets 1 @ Wisconsin Woodchucks 9

Game Date: Sunday June 20th, 2021

Final/9 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Rivets 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 1 Woodchucks 0 8 0 0 1 0 0 0 X 9 11 1

W: Madej (1-0, 3.18 ERA) L: O’reilly (0-1, 43.20 ERA)

Rivets AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Urdaneta, Josue 2B 4 0 1 0 .313 Hawkins, Tyeler CF 4 1 3 0 .288 Fuentes, Brian 1B 2 0 1 0 .250 Mcdonald, Cam 3B 4 0 0 0 .119 Cushing, Jared SS 3 0 1 1 .200 Donahue, Jake LF 3 0 0 0 .286 Magill, Grant C 4 0 0 0 .176 Fusek, Peter DH 4 0 0 0 .143 Malley, Max RF 4 0 0 0 .133 32 1 6 1

Woodchucks AB R H RBI YTD

AVG Schaffer, Jordan 2B 5 1 2 0 .333 Randle, Bash SS 1 1 0 1 .263 – Izarra, Jose SS 2 0 0 0 .143 Kayfus, Cj 1B 5 1 1 2 .467 Lockwood, Griffin DH 2 1 1 1 .417 – Valdez, Antonio DH PH 2 0 0 0 .083 Groover Iii, Gino LF 3 1 1 1 .333 Hill, Bryson 3B 4 1 1 0 .190 Vincent, Colton C 3 1 2 1 .308 Delgado, Tommy RF 4 1 1 3 .116 Kehoe, Tyler CF 4 1 2 0 .321 35 9 11 9

Rockford Rivets

RBI: J. Cushing 1 (9);

SB: T. Hawkins 2 (5); J. Cushing 1 (1);

E: J. Cushing 1 (3);

Team LOB: 8;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

2B: G. Lockwood 1 (1); C. Kayfus 1 (2); G. Groover Iii 1 (1); C. Vincent 1 (1);

RBI: C. Vincent 1 (2); T. Delgado 3 (4); B. Randle 1 (4); C. Kayfus 2 (6); G. Lockwood 1 (3); G. Groover Iii 1 (1);

E: B. Hill 1 (8);

Team LOB: 6;

Rivets IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA O’reilly, Ryan 1.2 8 8 8 1 1 0 43.20 – Sanchez, Eli 2.1 0 0 0 1 0 0 3.86 – Horvath, Tyler 2.0 1 1 1 2 4 0 4.50 – Armstrong, Jake 2.0 2 0 0 0 0 0 9.00 8.0 11 9 9 4 5 0

Woodchucks IP H R ER BB SO HR YTD

ERA Madej, Nate 6.0 5 1 1 3 12 0 3.18 – Chirico, Dante 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1.42 – Poell , Chandler 2.0 1 0 0 1 3 0 0.00 9.0 6 1 1 4 16 0

Rockford Rivets

WP: R. O’reilly 1 (1); E. Sanchez 1 (2);

SO: R. O’reilly 1 (1); T. Horvath 4 (5);

BB: R. O’reilly 1 (1); E. Sanchez 1 (6); T. Horvath 2 (3);

BF: R. O’reilly 14 (14); E. Sanchez 8 (40); T. Horvath 9 (19); J. Armstrong 8 (16);

P-S: R. O’reilly 48-29; E. Sanchez 31-19; T. Horvath 39-25; J. Armstrong 18-16;

Wisconsin Woodchucks

SO: N. Madej 12 (20); D. Chirico 1 (13); C. Poell 3 (9);

BB: N. Madej 3 (11); C. Poell 1 (4);

BF: N. Madej 25 (84); D. Chirico 3 (51); C. Poell 8 (23);

P-S: N. Madej 103-67; D. Chirico 14-9; C. Poell 35-22;

Umpires: Plate: P. Swartz 1B: S. Kim 3B: J. Osborne

Weather: Overcast

Start time: 1:05 pm (Central)

Duration: 02:43:00

Attendance: 545

Venue: Athletic Park

