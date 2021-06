The first annual Slam-O-Rama Pickleball tournament was held in Wausau over the weekend, with men’s, women’s and mixed doubles competing for top honors in a round-robin format.

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department partnered with Wausau Area Pickleball to host the tournament, which drew competitors from around the state.

Click here for a photo gallery from Kevin Ingvalson.

Top photo courtesy of Kevin Invalson.