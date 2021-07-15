The economic development agency MCDEVCO will administer $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant program/Wisconsin Department of Administration funds for Marathon County to award 100 microbusinesses $5,000 grants to become sustainable into the future, MCDEVCO announced this week.

Microbusinesses throughout Marathon County that employ five or fewer employees still struggle to get back on their feet from the effects of COVID, MCDEVCO said in a news release. Most of these businesses are minority and/or low- to moderate-income individuals and/or families.

It is estimated that 25 percent of these businesses will fail without assistance, MCDEVCO said. “That would be devastating to Marathon County.”

The application and requirements can be found at COVID – 19 Resources – MCDEVCO.org.