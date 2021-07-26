By Shereen Siewert

Two men who were previously convicted of sex-related offenses will be released and living in Wausau in the coming weeks, according to the Wausau Police Department.

Joshua Wells, 42, and Robert E. Johnson Jr., 44, will both be monitored by sex offender agent specialists and will be subject to GPS monitoring. Both men will be living in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse and will be on highly restricted schedules with time out in the community for work and treatment, police said.

According to court records Wells was convicted by a jury in two separate cases involving charges of sexual assault with the use of force, false imprisonment and battery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by six years of extended supervision.

Johnson was convicted in 2012 on charges of first degree sexual assault of a child. His supervision will remain active until 2041.

Wells is set for a July 27 release while Johnson will enter the community on Aug. 31. Their ongoing addresses and statuses will be updated and available online by accessing the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org.