Prospective students can apply to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at no cost in August, with early applications being the first considered for VIP scholarships.

Fall 2022 applicants are encouraged to “Hit Submit” at www.uwsp.edu/applynow, giving students the best chance of earning one of UW-Stevens Point’s scholarships that recognize academic achievement, said Marc Young, director of admissions and recruitment. This includes the Presidential Purple ($4,000 over four semesters) and Presidential Gold ($2,000 over four semesters) scholarships.

“These scholarships are limited and are awarded as part of the application process, so I encourage students to quickly take advantage of this free opportunity,” Young said.

Several scholarship options are available for students who reside in and out of Wisconsin. Out-of-state students may be eligible for reduced tuition through the Midwest Student Exchange Program (includes legal residents of Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota or Ohio), Minnesota reciprocity agreement or the Destination Wisconsin scholarships (for students from outside of Minnesota and Wisconsin).

Students are also encouraged to visit UWSP campuses in Stevens Point, Marshfield and Wausau through several in-person and virtual options. Tours are offered on location weekdays and Saturdays, or attend a comprehensive ViewPoint Day to meet with faculty and learn about student resources.

Students can also schedule a virtual meeting with an admissions counselor or watch a video tour or video viewbook. There are also live events and Financial Aid and Scholarship Toolkit (FAST) webinars available.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/admissions.