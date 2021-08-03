WAUSAU — The Woodson YMCA has launched its healthy living virtual platform YMCA360, giving members a 360-degree seamless Y experience on mobile devices, TV and web.

More than 700 on-demand exercise class videos and programs are accessible to Woodson YMCA members. Livestream classes are also available several times weekly from YMCAs across the country.

This digital experience, included with Woodson YMCA membership, is available wherever you are with an internet connection. Members simply log in using their YMCA account email.

The concept of member access to on-demand video programs and classes was born at the Greater Wichita YMCA and its momentum is growing nationwide. This virtual membership benefit began in July for Woodson YMCA members.

Beyond group exercise classes, YMCA360 showcases:

Virtual gymnastics, basketball and soccer training

Nutrition and cooking classes

Personal training

Art classes

“We are connecting our people, places and programs in a whole new way and giving our members the freedom to customize their health and fitness journey at our state-of-the-art facility as well as their own living rooms,” said Bryan Bailey, CEO of the Woodson YMCA, in a news release. “The quality and production behind YMCA360 is unparalleled, and it is something we are very excited to partner with, offering our members an additional benefit to their membership.”

Individuals and families who are interested in learning more about membership options and YMCA360 can visit stop at one of the Woodson YMCA branches or visit woodsonymca.com/ymca-360.