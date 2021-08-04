Wausau Pilot & Review

A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held at the Wisconsin Valley Fair in Wausau, which runs through Sunday.

The vaccine clinic will be held daily during the fair from noon to 8 p.m. at the Marathon County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building, in the northeast wing.

No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome. Anyone age 12 and older is eligible. Minors age 12 to 17 do require parental consent to receive the vaccine.

The clinic uses both the Pfizeer two-dose vaccine, approved for ages 12 and up, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is approved for ages 18 and older.

Marathon County had 25 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, according to state health officials. In Wisconsin, just under 52 percent of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated.