Jonathan C. Kontz

Jonathan Charles Kontz, 52, of Rothschild, passed away August 1, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after battling illness.

Jon is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Kontz and his brother, Brian Kontz. He is survived by his wife, Robin Kontz; children, Mitchell (Angela) Kontz, Matthew Kontz, Ashley Kontz, and Rachel Kontz; granddaughter, Olivia Kontz; siblings, Dawn (Steve) Schwalbe, Keith Kontz, Dorrie Runke, and Debbie (Tim) Mathews; mother, Audrey Kontz; dog, Casey; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Jonathan was an avid hunter and fisherman until he absolutely couldn’t anymore due to illness. He enjoyed working for Wausau Tile for 15 years and was a devout Green Bay Packer fan. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with family, especially around a bonfire in the backyard with the kids. We miss him so much.

Per Jon’s wishes, no service will be held.

Our family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses in the Palliative Care Unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their dedicated care and compassion.

A GoFundMe has been set up to offset medical expenses for Jon’s family. Please consider donating by visiting https://gofund.me/524676f0

Susan D. Dixon

Susan Diane (Teal) Dixon, age 71, died August 1, 2021 under hospice care at Wausau Manor from Gliblastoma.

She was born Susan Diane Teal on February 25, 1950 to Richard and Elaine (Buetow) Teal in Wausau. Growing up, Sue had many friends, and in 1968 she graduated from Newman High School. That summer Sue started work at Employers Mutual of Wausau, in the mailroom and worked her way up the ladder. She retired as an underwriter with Liberty Mutual.

On May 20, 1972, Susan married John Dixon, a brakeman for the Milwaukee Road Railroad. Their honeymoon was a trip to Disneyland, via Grande Canyon and Painted Desert.

The Wausau area was home for Sue for most of her life. In 1980 she gave birth to her son, William Dixon.

With her 25th wedding anniversary came a surprise trip to Disney World in Florida. Sue enjoyed cooking and especially baking. She loved traveling to different places and caring for animals. Susan was an outgoing person who valued helping others, and a dedicated member of the Marathon County Humane Society. Unfortunately, Sue will miss out on her Golden Anniversary and the surprise that would have come with it. Rest in Peace, My Love!

Sue is survived by her father, Richard Teal; brothers, Jeffrey and Robert Teal; husband of 49 years, John Dixon; son, William Dixon and granddaughter, Lili Dixon; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding her in death was her mother, Elaine (Buetow) Teal and nephew, Matthew Teal.

A Visitation open house will be Saturday, August 14 from 1:00pm – 4:00 pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.helke.com

Please no flowers or gifts, Sue’s wishes were all gifts and donations be directed to the Marathon County Humane Society or a Humane Society close to you.

Donald R. Butzlaff

Donald Robert Butzlaff, 91, of Weston, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, with loved ones by his side.

He was born December 7, 1929 in Wausau, only child of the late Albert and Adeline (Schram) Butzlaff. He was a graduate of Wausau High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, Korean War, from May 1951 – May 1953 on the front line in the “Punch Bowl” region in Korea. When Donald returned home, he met Shirley Kish and they were married on February 27, 1960. They shared 59 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on June 21, 2019.

Early in life, Don worked as an auto mechanic and then transitioned to a career of insurance investigation for Underwriters Service Company. After retirement, he worked part-time for the U.S. Census.

Don had many hobbies and interests, some of which included trout fishing, bird hunting, metal detecting, coin collecting, working on car engines, auto body work, and playing the trumpet. He especially enjoyed camping and traveling with his family. He loved Big Band music and was also a lifelong fan of the Romy Gosz Orchestra – from the time he saw them live in Green Bay as a teenager. In more recent years Don enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, and an occasional trip to the casino.

Survivors include his daughter Kathy (Larry) Kainz of Wausau; two sons, Alan (Mary) Butzlaff of Rothschild, and David Butzlaff of Wausau; six grandchildren Brandi Butzlaff, Kristen (Avery Luedtke) Kainz, Cody Butzlaff, Laura Butzlaff (Kory Kucirek), Deanna Kainz, and Julie (Samuel) Heilmeier; four great-grandchildren Fernella, Selwyn and Juniper Luedtke, and Eli Butzlaff; sister-in-law, Barbara LaFave; brother-in-law, Howard Woods; and beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Restlawn Memorial Park-Mausoleum Chapel, Town of Texas. Visitation will take place from 1:00 pm until the time of services at the Chapel. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

Jennifer J. Sparks

Jennifer J. Sparks, 47, of Wausau, passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Jennifer was born in Rhinelander to the late Wilmer Sparks and Arlyce Boodry.

Jennifer was a tenacious, sassy, and sometimes stubborn, free spirit. She loved all she came in touch with and friended many strangers. You never had to wonder how Jennifer felt about something. If she had an opinion, she made sure to speak up, generally leading off with “matter of fact is…”

She enjoyed going to the fair each year and taking a ride to the casino with her sister Debbie. Jennifer loved, watching football and would always be cheering for whichever team was winning. Her sports jerseys were a cherished gift she received most years. She loved Pepsi and you would be hard-pressed to find Jennifer without a cold one nearby.

Most important to her were her family. Jennifer made sure to never miss wishing everyone a Happy Birthday, and these phone calls are something that the family will miss the most. Jennifer’s love and memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughter, Serena; siblings, Debra (David) Lutze and Richard “Butch” (significant other, Vicki) Lutze; nephew, Justin Lutze (significant other, Heather); niece, Rachel (Bobby) White; as well as her great-nephew Easton and great-niece, Emerie.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, Jennifer was preceded in death by her infant son, Franklin.

A private family committal will take place at the Lakeside Cemetery in Crandon. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

The family would like to thank Dr. Erik Anderson, Dr. Clancy/Wound Clinic Staff, and the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, especially Susan Hoffman for the kindness and care to Jennifer.

Steven J. Beaudoin

Steven “Boner” James Beaudoin, 64, peacefully passed away August 1, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Hospice Services at his home in Edgar, Wisconsin surrounded by his family and friends after a courageous battle with lung and brain cancer. Knowing he has been met by the loving arms of his mother, father, and close friends eases the heartache a little, and even though our time with him was cut short, the memories with which he’s left us will be cherished forever.

He was born February 6, 1957, at the New London Community Hospital, the son of Belva (Kroll) and Robert Beaudoin.

Steve graduated from Edgar High School. After graduating he worked for the Edgar Packing Plant, Greenheck, Badger Battery, and Anamax. He married Cindy Untiedt on February 18, 1978. They welcomed their beautiful daughter Desiree into their lives later that year. She was the light of their lives. Though they eventually divorced, they remained friends.

In 1982, Steve (aka Woolly Booger) started his over-the-road (OTR) truck driving career with Western Express and then moved on to Roehl Transport for several years. In 1986, he fulfilled his dream of being an owner/operator and bought his own rig, doing business as Bandit Express and contracted with Sun Dog Trucking. Steve continued his OTR career and upgraded to a brand new semi-tractor in 1990. In 1995 Steve decided that life on the road was not for him. He followed another one of his dreams and bought a bar along with his brother, Butch, and wife, Stacey.

Steve was known by loved ones as a man who always followed his dreams and found a way to make them happen. He resolutely faced any challenges in his path. Over the years, he was described as having nine lives, having survived multiple, potentially lethal health crises, including a heart attack, aortic aneurysm, and throat/mouth cancer. His strong spirit and feistiness couldn’t easily be beaten.

Steve always had a passion for music, Wisconsin sports (Brewers, Packers, Badgers, and Bucks), golf, and motorcycle road trips with many of his beloved friends.

Steve was beyond blessed to have his amazing daughter Desiree care for him. Till the very end, he expressed how thankful and proud he was of her and truly enjoyed the times they had together.

Words cannot express the deep sorrow and loss of those who loved Steve. His smile and playful nature will be greatly missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Belva Beaudoin.

He is survived by his daughter, Desiree Beaudoin of Edgar, Wisconsin; two sisters, Judy (Gerald) Nelson, Edgar; Jan Birkholz, Appleton; brother, Vernon “Butch” Beaudoin, Stevens Point; and by many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Jody Baeseman and Diane Berg for their attentive and loving care of Steve during his end-of-life care, as well as the care given by Aspirus Hospice.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm, Friday, August 6, 2021, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Edgar. Funeral services will be held at 4 pm with the Celebration of Life to follow at 5 pm at Oak Street Park right next to St. Stephen’s on Main street.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.

James M. Dolphin

James (Jim/Pops)M Dolphin passed away in a tragic accident Thursday July 29th, 2021. He was born to William Kenneth Dolphin, Sr. and Betty Dolphin in Plateville, WI on May 5th, 1958.

Jim loved to be outdoors. Loved to fish, hunt, play cornhole and garden. He was always tinkering with things and had a very inventive mind. He loved to work on anything, especially if it had a motor. He was very generous and caring, helping anyone that needed help. He was an avid Packers fan and made many memories with friends through the years.

Survived by his children Nicholas Dolphin, Josh(Kaily) Dolphin and Matthew(Lindsey) Dolphin, all of Wausau. Brothers Junior of Plateville, WI and Joe of Fall Creek, WI. Sister Janelle of Round Rock, Texas. 6 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his son James Jr, brother Jerry; sister Judy, parents Ken and Betty, great nephew, Jackson; maternal and paternal Grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private celebration of life will be held with family and friends.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.Com

Edward J. Zeller

Edward Joseph Zeller, 58, of Wausau, Wi passed awayTuesday, July 27, 2021, after a battle with Pancreatic cancer. Ed was born Nov 25, 1962 in Arcadia, Wi to Daniel and Connie Zeller. Ed grew up in the Hale/Pleasantville, Wi area and graduated in 1981 from Whitehall Memorial High School. After graduation, Ed worked various jobs and moved to the Wausau area in the late 90’s.Leading up to his illness, Ed worked for Bonded Transportation Solutions.

Ed loved playing fast and slow pitch softball, where he played for the Pleasantville Lions and Hotel Tap of Independence, as a catcher. Ed was also an avid bowler, and a great one, winning numerous awards. He enjoyed bowling at Club Midway in Independence and then found a few allies in Wausau where he bowled two nights a week and weekends.

Ed is survived by his children, Jennifer (Seth) Benedict and Cameron Zeller (fiancé Lexi Raatz). Grandchildren, Brynn and Zayne Benedict. His mother, Connie Zeller. Sisters, Barb (Basil) Fredrickson, Debbie (Dan) Baxter, Cindy Zeller, Sharon Johnson, Karen Zeller (Dan Elliot). Brothers, Jeff (Kim) Zeller and Scott Zeller (Rita Robl). Many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Ed is preceded in death by his father Daniel, nephew Andrew Pronschinske, Grandparents Edward and Margaret Lisowski, Roman and Minnie Sobotta. Uncles, Robert, Mike, John Lisowski, Mike Allensworth Aunts Mary Bautch, Jane Thomas, Cathy Lisowski.

Our family would like to thank Interim Healthcare and Hospice for all their care, concern and thoughtfulness at our time of need. Also, John J. Buettgen Funeral Home for everything he has helped us with. We would also like to say thank you to all of Ed’swonderful friends and family for all their help, support,and for talking and replying to his words, “Good Morning”that he sent out everyday until he could no longer.

Per Ed’s wishes there will be no service.

Thomas L. Kieliszewski

Thomas “Tom” Leonard Kieliszewski age 85, passed away peacefully at home with his seven daughters at his side. At heaven’s gate, his “Doll” Darlene greeted him with open arms.

He was born on November 6, 1935, to the late Felix and Theresa (Kawleski) Kieliszewski in Stevens Point, WI. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1954. Tom joined the Wisconsin National Guard at age 17, serving a ten-year commitment.

On August 24, 1957, he married the love of his life, Darlene Ann Stroik at St. Mary’s Torun Church in Stevens Point. Tom enjoyed telling the story about the flat tire he got when he went to pick up his bride on their wedding day. Their love for one another would be shared with the blessing of seven girls.

In the early years, Tom worked for Weltman’s Grocery Store, before becoming a milkman for Morning Glory Dairy. Some years later Tom would go on to become a proud Teamster at Foremost Foods in Plover. As a “jack of all trades,” he became a well-known handy man.

Around 1958, Tom and Darlene fell in love with the Rainbow Flowage in Lake Tomahawk, Wisconsin. Countless times, Darlene would have the car packed, waiting for Tom to finish shift work and drive the family up north. Tom rarely got the opportunity to go fishing alone. He would spend most of his fishing time with two or three girls in tow and was kept busy untangling pole lines or taking fish off the hooks. Besides having decades of memories up north, Tom and Darlene enjoyed many wonderful trips. The two also shared a common love of polka music and could often be found on the dance floor at area church picnics or polish weddings. After their children were grown, they were blessed with many grandchildren. Tom would often boast about being blessed with boys as grandsons. In truth, he loved his granddaughters just as much.

Tom and Darlene raised their children with strong Catholic values. Tom’s belief in stewardship led him to serve as an usher at St. Stephens Church for over two decades, as well as being a member of the Knights of Columbus.

In June of 2013, Darlene was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Tom honored his wedding vow “in sickness and in health” by caring for her with love, compassion, and dignity. On October 9, 2014, Darlene passed away peacefully smiling at Tom. Despite being heart broken, Tom found new ways to grow and challenge himself. He practiced his concertina, learned to use a computer, where he often searched the internet for instructions or car parts to whatever project he was tackling. He most recently entered the world of Facebook; he specialized in posting comments in his infamous ALL CAPITAL LETTERS fashion.

Besides Tom’s family and friends, there were two things that brought him great joy these past seven years. The first was his beloved four-legged girl, Bugsy. She was his faithful companion. The second was Tom’s ability to make homemade bread. He was proud his bread rivaled Darlene’s.

Tom’s passing will leave a void in many lives. Besides being a blessing to his daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, he was also loved by his sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and countless nieces, nephews, and friends. Tom leaves behind daughters: Gail (Rob) Mott, Barb (Randy) Somers, Debbie (Mark) Czech, Cindy Kieliszewski (Pete Davis), Kathy (Ray) Laatsch, Lisa (Brian) Cory, Amy (Jerry) Krupka. Grandchildren: Kimberly, Jonathan, Stephanie, Trevor, Richie, Brenda, Leslie, Curt, Holly, Tyler, Tucker, Devin, Laura and Kaleb. Great grandchildren: Rowan, Alaina, Logan, Morgan, Noah, Wade, Jase, Livy, Ainsley, Hudson, Rhett, Zeke, and Mackenzy. Two sisters, Delores Hintz and Janet Setness. Brother-in-law Ray Meshak. Sister-in-law Anita Kieliszewski.

He is proceeded in death by his wife Darlene, grandson Nicholas, his parents, sister Mary Ann Meshak, two brothers Lambert and Robert Kieliszewski. In addition, brother and sister-in-law Herman and Dixie Kiel. As well as brother-in-law Edwin Hintz.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, at 3:30p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Torun in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Friends may call from 1:00pm-3:30pm. Burial to follow mass.

The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers.

We the family of Tom and Darlene would like to thank all our extended family and friends for their kindness and support. So many of you offered up prayers, words of support, and checked in on us.

We have so much gratitude in our hearts. While we have moments of sadness, we feel an overwhelming sense of calmness and peace knowing our mom and dad are together again.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Phyllis C. Durkop

God welcomed Home another beautiful soul. Phyllis Durkop, our Mom, Granny and Great Granny passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.

She was born in Heil, ND on May 29 1939 to William and Esther (Meidinger) Keller. On July 7, 1955, Phyllis was united in marriage to Richard Durkop in Montana. Her preceded her in death on December 15, 2000.

Phyllis enjoyed bowling and had been on several leagues. She loved and cherished her family. Phyllis had a unique gift of making everyone feel at home when they spent time with her. If you asked her who her favorite was, she would respond the one who needs me at the time. She was always there to visit, comfort and laugh with you. She had a terrific sense of humor which was needed in our family. She lived her life with a quiet but strong faith in God. All of us kids have wonderful memories, but one we all agree on is she was the best Mom for us and made the best cookies we ever tasted.

Phyllis is survived by three children, Sue (Ande) Duginske of Birnamwood, Tami Folmar of Narvon, PA and Tim (Beckie) Durkop of Spokane, WA; six grandchildren, Carolyn Spranger, Angie Horner, Bill (Missy) Folmar, Paul Folmar, Chelsea (Michael) Lind and Mitchel Durkop; two step grandchildren, Brandon (fiancée Betsy) Duginske and Maxx Duginske; four great grandchildren, Tristan and Avery Spranger, Sophie and Penny Folmar; a step great granddaughter, Evelyn Duginske; a brother, Ronald (Minnie) Keller of Elgin, ND and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, William and Esther Keller; son, Rick; son-in-law, Bernie Folmar and a brother, Robert Keller.

Phyllis was much loved and will be missed by all of us and all who knew her.

Thoughts and prayers are appreciated at this time as no services will be held.

Michael T. McCabe

Michael T. McCabe, 54, of Tigerton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Northern Grace Youth Camp in Gillett, WI.

The exact times and a complete obituary will be announced.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Mark H. Steckbauer

Mark H. Steckbauer, 73, town of Rolling, died on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Mark was born on October 7, 1948 in Antigo, the son of Henry and Fern (Roberts) Steckbauer.

On April 12, 2012, Mark was united in marriage to Anita (Rector) Randl. She survives.

Mark farmed and logged for many years until his retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He would often be seen driving his Kubota through the country and enjoyed hunting for morel mushrooms. Mark was a certified cave diver and dove many times in Florida. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends and will be deeply missed.

Mark is survived by his wife, Anita Randl; a daughter, Joan (Todd) Spencer of Birnamwood; three grandchildren, Marcus, Tanesha and Torrence and three nieces, Wanda Guthman, Kerry MacDonald and Coral Sandberg.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, LaVerne Sandberg.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Aniwa.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4PM to 8PM and then again on Friday from 10AM until the time of service all at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

The family would like to thank a special ‘piemaker’, Connor Umland as well as LeRoyer Hospice for their compassionate care.

Anne E. Johnson

Anne E. Johnson, 73 of Wittenberg, died on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Homme Home of Wittenberg, CBRF.

Anne was born on February 1, 1948 in Wausau to Gerhard and Eva Rae (Geurin) Johnson.

Anne enjoyed macrame and crocheting but especially loved music and singing. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and would often lead singing at church services at Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Anne is survived by her brother, Richard (Carla Day-Johnson) Johnson of Wittenberg; nieces and great niece and nephews, Brenna (Eric) Page and their children, Ryley and Connor and Caile (Travis Rogers) Fenrick and their child, Laken; two cousins, Dawn (Jack) Hamel and John (Kathy) Barnes.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Pete and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Sharon Fox Bogen will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Michael A. Pergolski

Michael “Mike” A. Pergolski, age 71, of St. Germain, passed away July 24, 2021. Mike was exactly where he wanted to be at his home, in a serene Northwoods setting, with a view of wildlife and surrounded by loving family.

Michael was born on April 7, 1950 in Wausau, WI, the son of the late Leonard and Lorraine (Herzog) Pergolski. He attended Wausau Senior High School, graduating in 1968. Upon graduation, Mike was deployed with the United States Army 173rd Airborne Brigade to Vietnam and served from October 1969 to January 1971. He was a recipient of 2 Purple Hearts and 3 Bronze Stars, one being with Valor. He also earned other noble medals for his marksmanship, heroism and good conduct. After returning from the war, Mike was employed with Wausau Papers from 1970 – 1997; he was forced into early retirement at the onset of debilitating health issues. He married Lori (Janz) on May 17, 1991.

Despite Mike’s struggles, he continued to be optimistic and live his life to the fullest. Mike enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing (being a fishing guide), watching the wildlife from his Northwoods home and has been a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. He looked forward to his Friday fish fry and gin/tonic. When able, Mike and Lori enjoyed traveling the United States and trips to Thailand, Costa Rica and Mexico.

Michael is survived by his wife, Lori; daughters, Laurie (Chris) Stone of Weston and Christie Pergolski of Wausau; 3 grandchildren, Haley (Noah) Plautz, Bryce and Makayla; brother, Patrick (Patrice) Pergolski of St. Germain; sister, Shirley (John) Bauman of Mosinee; mother in law, Lorraine Klatt of Stratford; mother of his children, Karen Pergolski of Weston; sister in law’s, Dawn Powers of Colorado and Connie Teale of South Dakota; brother in law’s, Jeff (Krista) Janz and Doug (Nancy) Janz both of Wausau. Mike is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends and last but not least, his beloved dog, Perkett.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sayner, WI; a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon and a Celebration of Life party following at the St. Germain Pavilion. Interment with full military honors will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Northwoods National Cemetery in Harshaw.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to family, friends and healthcare who have shown their love through help and prayers over the years and a very special thank you to Paula.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a future memorial to be determined.

Bolger Cremation & Funeral Services is assisting the family, visit www.bolgerfuneral.com to share condolences with the family.