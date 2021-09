WAUSAU – The Central Wisconsin Educational Theatre Alliance will present its fundraising event “Broadway by the River” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., Wausau.

The event will feature live performances by local talent, hors d’oeuvres and a

silent auction. CWETA is celebrating 30 years of theater productions involving student actors, technicians and musicians.



Tickets are $30 and available on the CWETA website.