Police in Wausau are asking the public’s help identifying a suspect in an alleged strong armed robbery reported Friday morning.

According to a Wausau Police Department Facebook post, officers were dispatched at 9:38 a.m. Friday to a business in the 1400 block of North 6th Street. Police say the victim was an employee walking in the parking lot.

The suspected robber, a man, got into a van as a passenger and fled. He is described as a man of unknown ethnicity with medium build, about 5’8″ to 5’10” tall wearing a black baseball hat with a bull breathing fire on the front and the color red under the bill, possibly a Chicago Bulls hat. His face was covered, but he wore a black hoodie with a zipper in the front and black pants.

Police say the van is missing its right-rear hubcap and there is a hitch on the back. See photos below provided by the Wausau Police Department.

Anyone with information on this van or the suspect should contact the Wausau Police patrol supervisor at 715-261-7811. Detective Nate Stetzer, who can be reached at 715-261-7970, is assigned to the investigation.