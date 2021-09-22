Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weekís ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Franklin
|(8)
|5-0
|98
|1
|2. Sun Prairie
|(1)
|5-0
|86
|3
|3. Kimberly
|(1)
|5-0
|79
|4
|4. Waunakee
|–
|5-0
|71
|5
|5. DeForest
|–
|5-0
|55
|6
|6. Muskego
|–
|4-1
|45
|2
|7. Wauwatosa West
|–
|4-0
|30
|7
|8. Mukwonago
|–
|4-1
|23
|8
|9. Hartland Arrowhead
|–
|4-1
|18
|9
|10. Appleton North
|–
|3-2
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Baraboo 8. Union Grove 7. Oak Creek 5. Stevens Point 4. Brookfield East 3. Homestead 2. Waukesha West 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Catholic Memorial
|(7)
|5-0
|94
|1
|2. Lake Country Lutheran
|(1)
|5-0
|88
|2
|3. Ellsworth
|(2)
|5-0
|73
|3
|4. Amherst
|–
|5-0
|66
|4
|5. Stratford
|–
|5-0
|53
|5
|6. Lodi
|–
|5-0
|48
|6
|7. Northwestern
|–
|5-0
|38
|7
|8. Luxemburg-Casco
|–
|5-0
|33
|8
|9. Freedom
|–
|5-0
|28
|9
|10. Edgewood
|–
|5-0
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Plymouth 1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Regis
|(9)
|5-0
|99
|1
|2. Colby
|(1)
|4-0
|87
|2
|3. Cumberland
|–
|5-0
|78
|3
|4. Bangor
|–
|5-0
|60
|4
|5. Cedar Grove-Belgium
|–
|5-0
|53
|5
|6. Reedsville
|–
|5-0
|45
|7
|7. Marshall
|–
|5-0
|35
|8
|8. Abbotsford
|–
|3-1
|22
|6
|9. Edgar
|–
|3-2
|19
|9
|10. Cuba City
|–
|5-0
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: – Durand 9. Highland 7. Hurley 7. Racine Lutheran 7. Pacelli 5. Auburndale 4. Coleman 2. Oshkosh Lourdes 1.