By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weekís ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Franklin(8)5-0981
2. Sun Prairie(1)5-0863
3. Kimberly(1)5-0794
4. Waunakee5-0715
5. DeForest5-0556
6. Muskego4-1452
7. Wauwatosa West4-0307
8. Mukwonago4-1238
9. Hartland Arrowhead4-1189
10. Appleton North3-21510

Others receiving votes: Baraboo 8. Union Grove 7. Oak Creek 5. Stevens Point 4. Brookfield East 3. Homestead 2. Waukesha West 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Catholic Memorial(7)5-0941
2. Lake Country Lutheran(1)5-0882
3. Ellsworth(2)5-0733
4. Amherst5-0664
5. Stratford5-0535
6. Lodi5-0486
7. Northwestern5-0387
8. Luxemburg-Casco5-0338
9. Freedom5-0289
10. Edgewood5-02010

Others receiving votes: Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Plymouth 1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

SchoolRecordPointsLast Week
1. Regis(9)5-0991
2. Colby(1)4-0872
3. Cumberland5-0783
4. Bangor5-0604
5. Cedar Grove-Belgium5-0535
6. Reedsville5-0457
7. Marshall5-0358
8. Abbotsford3-1226
9. Edgar3-2199
10. Cuba City5-010NR

Others receiving votes: – Durand 9. Highland 7. Hurley 7. Racine Lutheran 7. Pacelli 5. Auburndale 4. Coleman 2. Oshkosh Lourdes 1.