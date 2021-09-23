WANTED: Chad M. Lattimer, 50, of Wausau. Warrant issued Sept. 22, 2021: Bail jumping

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Michael H. Milligan, 60, of Edgar. Sept. 21, 2021: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, bail jumping
  • Wilfredo Romero, 29, of Antigo. Sept. 16, 2021: Bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife
  • Morris D. Davis, 33, of Wausau. Sept. 17, 2021: Battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Nouanesy T. Phandannouvong, 49, of Wausau. Sept. 16, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Remington M. Jackson, 30, of Weston. Sept. 20, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Renee J. Kell, 45, of Schofield. Sept. 16, 2021: Criminal damage to property over $2,500 as party to a crime
  • WANTED: Scott A. Hoffman, 51, of Tomahawk. Warrant issued Sept. 22, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
  • Scott A. Ryan, 36, of Wausau. Sept. 20, 2021: Sell, possess or manufacture Molotov cocktail, bail jumping, negligent handling of burning material
  • Victor J. Pennington, 26, of Wausau. Sept. 17, 2021: Fleeing an officer, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams
  • Kyle J. Treptow, 31, of Greenwood. Sept. 22, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Joseph Yang, 29, of Rothschild. Arrest warrant issued Sept. 23, 2021: Bail jumping – repeater (two counts)
  • Jeremie J. Pasholk, 36, of Wausau. Sept. 20, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, resisting or obstructing an officer, operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Jennifer A. Frazier, 32. Warrant issued Sept. 22, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • James G. Freda, 46, of Wausau. Sept. 20, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Anna Baumann, 38, of Weston. Sept. 16, 2021: Neglecting a child, using a child to manufacture or distribute a drug, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Brody L. Ostrowski, 23, of Mosinee. Sept. 16, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon
  • Larry M. Urick, 32, of Pickerel. Sept. 16, 2021: Theft, bail jumping
  • Chad C. Widmann, 47, of Abbotsford. Bail jumping with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct – repeater
  • WANTED: Chad M. Lattimer, 50, of Wausau. Warrant issued Sept. 22, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Donald R. Wolfe, 42, of Wausau. Sept. 16, 2021: Bail jumping – repeater
  • Gregory A. Kimmins, 27, of Wausau. Sept. 16, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • Jacob R. Gumz, 27, of Athens. Sept. 21, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Margaret H. Pyke, 51, of Wausau. Sept. 16, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked