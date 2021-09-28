Felt coaster

From Oct. 1-30, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations. The kit will contain the supplies needed to make a felt coaster. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

From Oct. 1-30, the Marathon County Public Library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a rotating blazing star spinner. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the library for Family Story Time online! On Oct. 5, kids and families can hear stories all about nocturnal animals. Plus, they can learn about the round batfish that lives in MCPL’s aquarium, and hear a fun nighttime rhyme! A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

On Oct. 12, the stories will focus on colorful fall leaves! Along with fun fall tales, viewers can also sing along to a catchy rhyme. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

On Oct. 19, kids and families can hear library staff read tales about animals on the farm, and sing along to a fun farm-themed song. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

On Oct. 26, all of the books selected will feature a scary surprise of one kind or another. Plus, kids can see a demonstration on how to make a decorative fall craft with things they have at home. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.