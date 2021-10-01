Wausau Pilot & Review

As cooler weather approaches, Wausau Events is looking forward to their Annual Harvest Fest event taking place next weekend.

Harvest Fest is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p..m. on Oct. 9 at The 400 Block in Downtown Wausau. During the event, the square is transformed into a pumpkin patch with kid’s activities and crafts, kid’s tractor pulls, a petting zoo and more.

The event is free to all attendees and is family-friendly.

“Many of our events are tradition for those that live in Wausau” said Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director for Wausau Events. “Harvest Fest is an important community event and creates a chance for families to get outside together during the fall months. We are excited to bring our event back this year.”

Each child ages 12 and under will receive a free pumpkin thanks to the following sponsors: CoVantage Credit Union, Upper Iowa University, Tundraland, Rasmussen University, BioLife Plasma Services, Great Lakes Cheese, Roastar and Midwest Communications. Food donations will also be collected for Peyton’s Promise to help fill local food pantries before the holiday season.

For more information on Harvest Fest, please visit www.wausauevents.org.