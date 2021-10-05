Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Sam Bunnell scored a goal off an assist from Erek Ross to help Wausau East to a 1-1 tie with visiting Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys soccer match Tuesday at East High School.

Marshfield is now 3-7-3 overall and 2-5-3 in WVC play, while East drops to 2-9-2 and 1-6-2 in the conference. The two teams played to a 1-1 tie in its earlier matchup this season in Marshfield back on Sept. 9.

Brett Mannigel scored Marshfield’s goal off an assist from Landon Lee.

Marshfield plays at Wausau West and East will host first-place Stevens Point on Thursday. Both games begin at 4 p.m.