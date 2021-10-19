Wausau Pilot & Review

Arnold Schlei, a Marathon County Board supervisor who spent 28 years as chairman of the town of Easton, died this week at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was 73.

Schlei, well known in in the community, was a 1966 graduate of D.C. Everest high School and served in the Army Reserve. He founded Pfingsten-Schlei Construction in 1972, according to his obituary.

In addition to his role as a board supervisor and Easton town chair, Schlei spent two years as a building inspector and six years as town supervisor. He also served on the Wisconsin Towns Association both as chairman and officer.

He was elected to the Marathon County Board of Supervisors in 2010; and was the director of Wisconsin County Forests Associations at the time of his death.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 23 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 238145 Star Road in Aniwa.

A visitation will be held at the church on Friday, Oct. 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.