WAUSAU – With just a little paint and a few craft supplies, what do you think you could create? That’s the question the Marathon County Public Library is asking adults this November. From Nov. 1-30, adults can pick up a free kit containing a variety of art supplies that folks can use to create their own work of art. Kits will be available at all nine MCPL locations while supplies last.

Each kit will contain various colors of paint, a paintbrush and heavy cardstock, as well as a variety of other supplies, such as ribbon, pompoms and feathers. Folks can then get creative by making a mixed-media work of art using the supplies, and can even add in other things that they have at home. Participants can then bring their creation back to the library in December, where it will be featured in a “Little Art Exhibit” at the library in February.



Kits are free and available while supplies last. Limit one kit per adult. For more information, call 715-261-7230 or visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10535.