Daniel H. Fritzel

Daniel Harold Fritzel, 78, of Wausau, WI, went home to rest in the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Dan was born on June 28, 1943, in Iowa Falls, IA to John and Anna Fritzel (Janssen). After graduating high school, he went on to study at DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago and worked in various information technology roles at IBM, Memorex, Emmons, and several local business establishments, eventually founding his own company in 1986, Fritzel’s Business Equipment, in Wausau.

Dan married Dale Peckous on October 7, 1967, in Chicago, IL. They celebrated 54 loving years together. Dan had a strong love of family and he is survived by his wife Dale, their five children; Lori (Jeffrey) Kostecki (Wausau), Dean Fritzel (Los Angeles, CA), Lane Fritzel (Frisco, TX), Darrell (Sehee) Fritzel (Ringle), and Jordan (Paul) Prins (Paris, France), and two grandchildren; Gabrielle and Daniel Fritzel (Ringle). He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Duane, and sister Donna (Nederhoff).

Dan was a man of strong faith and was sure of his relationship with Jesus. He was active in his local church community and always greeted you with a warm smile or hug and a cup of coffee in hand. He encouraged his kids to pursue the path God had before them, and constantly lifted others up in prayer. Dan served in his church as an elder and excelled as a sound technician there for many years.

Dan proudly served his country in the US Army, being stationed at Fort Hood, TX, from November 1964 to November 1966.

Dan and Dale spent many hours together on the road exploring different parts of the country, and he was always ready for the next road trip. A favorite recent highlight was a trip to The Ark Encounter in Kentucky.

Dan was a woodworking craftsman, taking great pride in his detailed handiwork. A lifelong learner, he was rarely caught without a tool or knowledge of how to fix almost anything. He had a habit of disassembling brand new items to make sure the factory had sufficiently lubricated all the moving parts, and in the process, he also learned how to fix it when the inevitable failure would occur.

Dan had a soft spot for God’s creatures great and small as well as the many people he loved, and he will be missed until we are reunited with him in Heaven.

A celebration of life service will be held at Wausau Alliance Church on Saturday, November 13. The visitation will be at 10:00 am with the service following at 11:00 am.

Julie A. Rhyner

Julie Alice (Kettunen) Rhyner daughter of the late Andrew and Lempi (Koppana)

Kettunnen peacefully passed away November 3rd, 2021 under the compassionate care of Aspirus hospice after a brief illness. Born on July 11, 1933 in Wausau- the youngest of 5 siblings. Julie was baptized, confirmed, and married at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wausau. She married William R. Rhyner on January 29, 1955 and celebrated 56 years, of married life. Bill passed away on April 3, 2011. Shortly after their marriage, they became charter members of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Rothschild. Julie graduated from Wausau High in 1951 and started working at Salvo Chemical in Rothschild right after high school. She worked there for 5 years then stayed home raising their 3 children. In 1969 Julie started work at Robert W. Baird & Co until 1982 when her and Bill moved to Hawaii for his job with Zimpro Corp. On return to Wausau in 1983 she began work at Northcentral Technical College until 1995. Julie and Bill retired to Eagle River, WI before returning to Wausau when Bill got ill. Julie enjoyed bowling, golfing. cross country skiing, fishing, playing cards, casinos and reading. She loved being with her children, grandchildren, and family. Bill & Julie spent 9 winters in Lady Lake FL where they enjoyed visits with friends and family.



She was preceded in death by her parents and 4 brothers: Ralph, Paul, Roger &

Kenneth Kettunen and twin grandsons- Jack & Cody Rhyner.



Julie is survived by one son, Joel (Jean) Rhyner of Eagle River, two daughters

Peggy (Bill) Forrest of Eagle River and Stacy Vergin of Wausau: 3 grandchildren Jennnifer (Mark) Henricks of Apple Valley, MN; Betsy Adam) Nelson of Mosinee, Debi Rhyner of Milwaukee; 4 step granddaughters Lesley (Chris) Hammer of Milton, Gina (Jonathan) Schuster of Verona, Jamie (Bonnie Langrehr) Forrest of Madison, Amanda (Bob) Ikens of Madison; 4 great grandchildren and 7 great step grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 930 Edgewood Rd, Wausau. The Rev. Kemp Jones is officiating. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service at the church on Tuesday, December 7.

Alan Lewitzke

Alan “Al” Lewitzke, 69, of Kronenwetter passed away unexpectedly in a motor vehicle accident on October 31, 2021.

Al was born April 10, 1952 to Harlan and Yvonne (Uecker) Lewitzke in Wausau, Wisconsin. He graduated with the class of 1970 from Wausau High School and after graduation, attended Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, Wisconsin where he earned his airframe and power plant license to repair aircraft.



Al started his career repairing Mitsubishi MU-2 jet engine aircraft and gained valuable experience that would lead him to other challenges and business ventures. Al later returned to Wausau to help in the family business at L&S Electric and became president of the company before retiring in 2017.



Al was a true mechanical and electrical wiz and enjoyed working on everything from aircraft to diesel engines. His passion throughout his life was finding antique equipment across the United States. He was strong in his faith and shared his generosity and care to many family and friends. He will be dearly missed.



Alan is survived by his brother, Brad (Sandy) Lewitzke; nephews, Justin (Sammantha) Lewitzke and Jeremy (Lindsey) Lewitzke; great-nieces and nephews, Adalynn, Caden, Henry and Amelia.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral will be at 11:00 AM Monday, November 8th at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel in Weston. Visitation will be 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.BrainardFuneral.com

John J. Burby Jr.

The son of John J. Burby, Sr. and Elsie (Mayer) Burby died at 94 years old.

John married Genevieve (Nelson) Burby June 12, 1948, at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau, WI.

They had 3 sons: John III (deceased), Jeffrey (Lyn) Burby, Merrill; and James (Sheryl) Burby, Vancouver, WA.

John attended the University of Nebraska. He was a member of the US Navy as 2nd Class Petty Officer, Electronic Technician on the aircraft carriers USS Shangri-La and USS Midway during WWII and the Korean War. He was also in the Naval Reserves.

He was owner & operator of Electronics Inc. which specialized in Industrial electronic control repair, Church, school, and business audio installations & service, until retirement in 1990.

John enjoyed designing, modifying, and repairing electronic equipment. He was a commercial instrument rated private pilot. He was also an active member of the Rib Mountain squadron of the Civil Air Patrol as a mission pilot. His second love was dance-roller skating and swimming.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11:00 am at Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street, Wausau with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Wausau.

Richard Behrens

Richard (Dick) Belter Behrens, age 91, Wausau, went to meet the good Lord on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Richard, a proud veteran, was born September 1, 1930, in Merrill, WI, son of the late Edward and Alvina (Belter) Behrens. He was a graduate of Merrill High School in 1948. On June 19, 1954, he married Mary Lou (Drury) at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Merrill. They were happily married for 66 years.

Dick was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954.

His employment was lengthy, starting with the Wausau Police department, then Peter’s Meat Products, and Metz Baking company where he retired in 1992. He worked part time for Laidlaw Transit where he officially retired in 2010.

A parishioner of the Holy Name of Jesus Church for over 50 years, he was a member of the Holy Name Society and served as director of the Ministers of Hospitality (ushers) for over 20 years. He was a co-officer of the very first Holy Name Athletic Association and volunteered many years at the Summer Fun. He always made sure that he and Mary Lou gave as much as they could to the church that they held so dear in their hearts.

Dick was a proud lifetime member of the American Legion Post 10 and the Knights of Columbus George Schreier Council No. 1069. He was also a member of the Marathon County Blood Bank 10-gallon Donor Group.

Dick was very sports-minded. He volunteered as a coach and manager of his boys’ minor, little, and senior league baseball teams in the Wausau area for 12 years. He also helped coach Holy Name basketball. He was an avid follower of the Wisconsin sports teams; the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Bucks. If there were no Wisconsin games on television, he would watch any sports teams available…unfortunately including the Chicago Cubs. Dick also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially loved spending time hunting with his three sons, grandchildren, and other family members. Hunting in Wyoming and fishing in Canada were some of his favorite memories.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou; son John Behrens; daughter Deborah Treu; and his 4 siblings, Violet Behrens, Donald Behrens, Lois Ruprecht, and Faye Herman.

Survivors include daughter Kathleen (Todd) Hampton, Flower Mound, Texas; granddaughter Rachel; son Michael (Polly) Behrens, Schofield; grandson Bradley (Amy) Behrens; great-grandchildren Sebastian and Rosina; grandson Matthew (Rachel) Behrens; great-granddaughter Marley; step-granddaughter Amanda (Tyler) Killinger; great-grandchildren Carson and Piper; step-granddaughter Elizabeth; son Daniel (Theresa) Behrens, Rothschild; grandchildren Danielle, Austin, and Bryce; son-in-law Brian Treu; daughter-in-law Pamela (Kauk) Behrens; grandchildren, Taylor and Megan; and several nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church. Following the service, there will be military honors and entombment at Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

You may sign the guestbook at Helke.com. Memorials may be given to the Church of Holy Name of Jesus, 1104 S. 9th Ave, Wausau, WI 54401. The Family of Richard would like to thank the staff at Rennes Health and Rehab, Aspirus Wausau Hospital ER and Palliative Care units for their unwavering compassion and support through this difficult journey.

Charlet A. Hack

Charlet Ann Hack, 60, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, under the care of the Aspirus Wausau Hospital ICU Nursing staff.

She was born December 25, 1960, to the late Gordon and Eldora (Brandt) Giese. On April 14th ,1984, she married Eric Hack at St. John Lutheran Church in Rib Falls. Char and Eric were blessed with two children.

Char graduated from Marathon High School, Marathon, WI. She worked at GTE for 19 years and at UMR for 15 years.

Char enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, who meant the world to her. She also enjoyed watching the Packer games, taking trips to the casino, and playing with her cat (Missy Jane). She was a devoted mother, and grandmother who offered her loving support to all those she knew.

Char is survived by her husband, Eric Hack and two children, Brandon Hack, Edgar, and April Whiting, Wausau. Sisters, Chris (David) Hart, Athens, Deb Heil, Wausau, and brothers Steve Giese, Edgar, Warren (Heidi) Giese, Kronenwetter. Three grandchildren, Austin, Kylie and Alexis.

She was preceded in death by parents, Gordon and Eldora Giese, Father and Mother in-law Harry and Donna Hack and Brother-in-law Gary Heil.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday November 8, 2021 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rib Falls. Rev. Jon Hadler will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Ernest A. Stankowski

Ernest “Ernie” A. Stankowski, 91, Marathon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born February 26, 1930 in Galloway, WI, son of the late Frank and Julia (Goszkowicz) Stankowski. On June 30, 1951, he was united in marriage to Mary E. Osterbrink. She preceded him in death on December 16, 2017. Together, Ernie and Mary raised twelve children on a dairy farm in the town of Emmet, and operated ginseng gardens in the surrounding community.

Ernie worked for the Mosinee Paper Mill until his retirement and was Union President for many years. He was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed playing his concertina and harmonica for his grandchildren, playing sheepshead with family and friends and listening to polka music. He was an avid fisherman and loved to go hunting. In his younger years, their family home was destroyed in a house fire and Ernie proudly built their new home. He was a very talented craftsman.

He is survived by eleven children, Diane Jensen, Golden, CO; Frank (Tina), Weston; Raymond (Sharon), Wausau; Joe (Karen), Amherst; Gene (Cindy), Schofield; Linda Lepak, Weston; Ernest, Wausau; Roger (Mary), Marathon; Randy (Melody), Wausau; Christine “Tina” (Rick) Lang, Wausau; Jeff (Jeanette), Marathon; three daughters-in-law, Wanda Stankowski, Wausau, Donna Stankowski, Aniwa and Pam Stankowski, Wausau; one son-in-law, Ron Lepak, Wausau; 28 grandchildren; Brian (Jana) Jensen, Kristin Jensen, Jackie (Dan) Kluever, Justin Stankowski, Jennifer (Nick) Rabchenia, Matthew (Jillian) Stankowski, Tamera (Eric) Chernohorsky, Tanya (Mark) Wilde, Adam (Lori) Stankowski, Alexi (Megan) Stankowski, Tim Trantow, Dominic Stankowski, Amber (Eric) Lokemoen, Nicole and Miranda Price, Zachary Stankowski, Brianna (Chad) Borman, Mitchell (Julie) Stankowski, Sean Stankowski, Jacob (Mandi) Stankowski, Christopher and Steven Stankowski, Krystal (Matthew) Prinsen, Kaitlyn and Kyle Lang, Jeff (Jo) Railsback, Cody (Monica) Stankowski and Dylan (Star) Stankowski; many great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Edwin Stankowski, Mosinee, Dominic Stankowski, Weston, Evelyn Nowak, Edgar and Virginia Falkowski, Stevens Point.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; son, Ronald Stankowski; son-in-law, Roger Jensen; grandsons, Jeremy and James Stankowski; and eight siblings.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder. Rev. Joseph Nakwah and Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will co-celebrate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon and again on Sunday from Noon until time of services at the church. There will be a rosary service Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Rennes Health and Rehab for providing a “home away from home” for over five years. Also, a special thanks to Aspirus Palliative Care and Hospice services for their compassionate support.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Elaine E. Dahlke

Elaine “Mitzy” E. Dahlke, 87, Wausau passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born December 17, 1933, in the town of Wien, daughter of the late Henry and Meta (Steffen) Leffel.

She worked at Marathon Electric for years, sold real estate for a brief period, and cooked and served at The Labor Temple.

Elaine went by many names; her most recognized name is Mitzy or at times George. She was an independent, strong-willed woman with a particular way of wanting things to be done. When the kids were younger, she always had her camcorder in her hand. Elaine loved to talk and tell stories of the olden days to whoever was willing to listen. She seemed to know everyone or their family everywhere she went, impacting lives as she walked through her own life. To pass time she would sing her favorite songs and she loved her polka music. Her favorite memories were having family over to play cards or board games. These last couple years she was very proud of her craft projects she would work on and would still be out in her yard weeding her flowers, on nice days, just at a slower pace. Other favorites had been golf, birds, and the wildlife walking through her yard. She was inspirational to us all and made sure she put smiles on our faces with the love in her heart.

Survivors include, her niece, Jody Stevens (Donny) who she proudly helped raise, from a young age after her mom, Caroline passed away. Jody’s children,n Dylan Stevens (Sara) and Ashtin Holz (Jacob) who Elaine often referred to as her Guardian Angel in the later years. Nephew James “Jimmy” Reuter. A special thank you to these above named who took extra time and care this past year delivering all her groceries, medications, waffles, and Cheeto Paws. Elaine had a handful of Godchildren and many other nieces and nephews and their families too numerous to name.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Gordon Leffel, Irene Havlovick, Margaret Taylor, Adeline Dahm, Lorraine Reuter, Mildred Liebers, Delores Leffel, Caroline Guillaume, Arden Leffel, and Norman Leffel.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at St. Anne Parish. The Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Anne Parish.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau oversees arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

John P. Rief

John Peter Rief, 73, of Westboro passed away on Monday, November 1st 2021 at the U-W Madison Burn Unit after a tragic accident.

Funeral Services by Buettgen Funeral Home will take place on Saturday, November 13th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Medford, with visitation from 9:00 am till 11:00 am, Service at 11:00 am. Burial followed at Evergreen Cemetery II with Military Honors. Pastor Ralph Shorey officiating. Pallbearers are Maddie Moberg, Jakob Rief, Zachary and Isabelle Ernest.

John was born on June 09, 1948 in Medford to Melville and Edna Rief. John graduated from Medford Senior High School in 1966. He then was enrolled in the Automotive Mechanics course work at North Central Technical College. He entered the U.S. Army in 1968, which stationed him in Germany. On January 10th, 1970 he was married to the love of his life, Yvonne Golding. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he took over the family business from his father Melville, Rief Motors, which he owned and operated until 1975. He was also one of the first EMTs in the Medford Area. After Rief Motors, John owned and operated Bells Unlimited, selling antiques and antique reproductions. During this time, John also worked road construction, driving truck for various companies in the area. In 1985, John operated and managed Blair’s T.V., along with having a lucrative snow removal business and rental units in Medford. In 1998, he continued his unbelievable knack for sales, venturing into Asphalt maintenance sales. Initially for Long Asphalt, then for Bergman Companies, Fahrner and finally for American Pavement Solutions. He was also Town Chairman for the Town of Westboro from 1995 to 2003.

John retired in 2012, spending his time traveling, plowing snow, thoroughly enjoying working in his wood working shop and creating different projects for family and friends. He also enjoyed camping, helping out his neighbors with various projects, hunting, having a few beers while visiting with friends, family. But, most importantly, enjoying his grandchildren.

In his earlier years, he enjoyed curling, hunting, fishing, attending and working at stock car races, demolition derbies, truck and tractor pulls and anything else with an engine. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and taking his family on cross country vacations to see the many states in this beautiful United States of America.

John was a devoted Christian, always enjoying singing hymns in the German language. He was a hard worker from an early age, always looking for another avenue for income/revenue. He instilled this work ethic into his children and grandchildren.

John is survived by his wife, Yvonne of Westboro; children, Jonathan (Darla) Rief; Shawn (Phillip) Ernest; grandchildren, Maddie, Jakob, Zachary and Isabelle all of Medford.

John was proceeded in death by his parents, Melville and Edna Rief.

Above all, John will be remembered for his compassion, sensitivity, generosity, his sense of humor and his uncanny wit with any situation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John’s name can be given to the family for use at a later designation.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Ambrose S. Jazdzewski

Ambrose (Amby) S. Jazdzewski 12/7/1937-11/2/2021 Amby went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday November 2, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith (Judy) of Mosinee.Son Mark (2 grandchildren) Oklahoma.Son Todd (Lea) (2 grandchildren, 2step grandchildren) DelawareSon Roger (Pat) (1 grandchild) AppletonDaughter Karen (2 grandchildren Brittney and Alex, 1 Great grandchild, Sutton)Daughter Lori (Scott) (1 grandchild Andy, 2 step grandchildren) Antigo

Preceded in death by 2 sisters, 1 brother and a son in law.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 900 Old Hwy 51 Mosinee, WI 54455 on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 11:30 to 1:30. Prayer service will immediately follow officatiated by Father Marion Talaga.

Amby was a brother, friend, service man, husband, Dad, grandpa, and great grandpa. Most importantly he was a child of God and is now in His arms.“Roll on highway, roll on crew, Roll on momma like I asked you to do”

Margaret M.Ostrowski

Margaret M. Cherek Ostrowski, 90 of Wittenberg, formerly of Hatley, died on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Marge was born on May 6, 1931, in the town of Cassel, Marathon County, the daughter of Frank and Marge (Salzmann) Heil.

Marge worked at Woolworths until her marriage to Ervin Cherek on June 18, 1955, in Marathon. He preceded her in death on January 21, 1984. After marriage, the couple began their family and Marge became the best homemaker. In 1975, after Neil started school, she began working at Bushman Potatoes retiring in 2000 to take care of her granddaughter, Chloe.

On October 28, 1989, Marge married Dennis Ostrowski at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death in June of 2006.

Marge had a strong faith and was a prior member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church and a current member of St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. She was also a member of both Rosary Society’s. God and her faith were very important to Marge. She always made sure to attend her family’s baptisms, weddings, first communions and confirmations. Marge also helped at the church picnic every year and served communion. Marge loved to cook and bake for her family, with her chocolate chip cookies being the favorite. Regardless of what was baked, she always made sure to make an extra batch for Neil to take home. Marge loved her family and the ‘get togethers’, especially the annual ‘End of Summer Party’. She cherished Christmas time and the joy it brought seeing her entire family in her home. She would always find time to attend her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts. Marge was an avid reader and was able to do so thanks to the Bevent Lion’s Club for providing her with her first eye machine. She loved her flower and vegetable gardens. Marge was also very active and enjoyed her daily two mile walks. She also loved going to the Hatley Senior Citizens monthly gatherings, which was made possible, with the help of Frances and MaryAnn Brandt.

Marge was a truly amazing woman that touched many lives. As she looks down on us from Heaven, we all want to give her a big “Love You Back”.

Marge is survived by her children, Mark (Wendy) Cherek, Angie (Jerry) Mavis, Louise (Sp. Friend, Lloyd) Firkus, Fran (Sandi) Cherek, Margaret (Perry) King, Beverly Fisher, Mike (Vicki) Cherek, Ann Marie (Alan) King and Neil (Jackie) Cherek; grandchildren, Sarah, Kevin, Jason, Jenniy, Andy, Travis, Molly, Kyle, Margaret, Rachele, Marissa, Olivia, Chloe, Cody, Brandi, Lindsey, Adam, Katie and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Aleesha, Alison, Eli, Jaylyn, Lillian, Jessalyn, Austin, Jaxon, Ryerson, Anthony, Parker, Elizabeth, Wyatt, James, Jakob, Evelyn, Oliver and Emijean; two brothers, Conrad (Doris) Heil and Theodore Heil and several other relatives and friends.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marge Heil; her husbands, Ervin Cherek and Dennis Ostrowski; a son, Ervin Jr. ‘Bud’; a grandson, Remington King; a special-son-in-law, JB; five brothers, Alfred, Ervin, Walter, George, and Frank and four sisters, Caroline Dietrich, Marie Look, Sister Dorothy Heil and Sister Marge Heil.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, November 8th, 2021 at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. Reverend Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in St. Ladislaus Catholic Cemetery, Bevent. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm with a Rosary Service at 6:30pm and will continue on Monday at 10:00 am until the time of mass, all at the church.

Marge’s Family would like to extend a huge ‘Thank You’ to the staff at Homme Home of Wittenberg for all of the wonderful loving care provided to our mother and our family over the past year.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Marge may be sent to Homme Home Foundation, Wittenberg.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Messages of support and memories may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.