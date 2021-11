WAUSAU – Santa Claus is coming to town! Santa plans to visit Wausau River District’s Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 27 for pictures and a visit with children.

Register at http://www.wausauriverdistrict.org/shop-local-season to visit with Santa and get a digital photo. Pet photos will be available at Katzenbarkers, too, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. All sessions are $10.

Santa is hosted by area businesses, including, Tundraland, the Center for the Visual Arts, Ugly Mug and Katzenbarkers.