Wausau Pilot & Review

Rib Mountain residents can now keep up to four chickens, ducks or pigeons on private property after a Town Board vote on Tuesday.

The updated ordinance also allows up to two rabbits. A permit costs $50 and animals must be kept in a fenced space.

The decision comes on the heels of a public hearing on the matter.

Earlier this year Rib Mountain resident Emily Ramthum submitted a petition signed by about 60 residents in favor of allowing chickens on residential lots, according to town documents. Some neighboring communities already allow such animals to be raised on private property. In Wausau, the city approved backyard chickens in 2017.

The former code did not allow for these animals to be kept in Rib Mountain, which has an average lot size of more than 1/3 acre.